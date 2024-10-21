MagazineBuy Print

Naomi Osaka season over because of injury, to miss Billie Jean King Cup finals

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion said in Tokyo on Sunday that she had ruptured abdominal muscles.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 09:14 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka has been sidelined since she retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff at the start of the month.
FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka has been sidelined since she retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff at the start of the month. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Naomi Osaka has been sidelined since she retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff at the start of the month. | Photo Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka’s season appears to be over after she said she will not play at next month’s Billie Jean King Cup finals because of injury.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion said in Tokyo on Sunday that she had ruptured abdominal muscles.

“I thought I strained my back, but I did an MRI in Beijing and they said that I bulged a disc in my back and I also ruptured abdominal muscles,” Japan’s Kyodo News agency reported the 27-year-old as saying.

Osaka has been sidelined since she retired from her last-16 match at the China Open against eventual champion Coco Gauff at the start of the month.

She pulled out of the Japan Open in Osaka and this week’s Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. The Billie Jean King Cup finals would have been the final event on her 2024 schedule.

“I’ve played so many tournaments this year, so it was definitely the toughest decision to not play this and obviously not play BJK,” she said.

Also read | Six Kings Slam: Sinner beats Alcaraz in exhibition final

“I really honestly enjoyed it so much, and I think it helped with my development as a player.”

The Billie Jean King Cup finals take place in Malaga, Spain, on November 13-20.

Osaka helped Japan beat Kazakhstan in April to qualify for the finals in her first Billie Jean King Cup appearance since 2020.

Her appearance at the China Open was her first tournament under Patrick Mouratoglou, the Frenchman best known for being the long-time former coach of Serena Williams.

She has struggled for consistency since returning to tennis in January after the birth of her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Her best results since becoming a parent have been two quarter-final appearances.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

