Ningbo Open 2024: Kasatkina pips Andreeva in final to lift eighth trophy of her career

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as the 17-year-old Andreeva looked nervous.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 17:10 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to clinch the trophy. She will break into the world’s top 10 on Monday.
The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to clinch the trophy. She will break into the world's top 10 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to clinch the trophy. She will break into the world’s top 10 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Daria Kasatkina overcame Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-0 4-6 6-4 to win the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday and capture her second title of the season.

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as the 17-year-old Andreeva looked nervous.

After winning the opening game of the next set, Kasatkina faltered and her close friend Andreeva rallied to draw level when the world number 11 sent a backhand wide.

Andreeva built a 3-0 lead in the decider but the momentum swung Kasatkina’s way again as the youngster’s unforced error count climbed rapidly.

The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to secure the eighth trophy of her career. She will break into the world’s top 10 on Monday.

Andreeva was in tears after missing a golden chance to her claim a second title this year after her triumph in Iasi, Romania.

