MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final

Zheng sealed a spot in the final in Tokyo for a second time in her career, where she will be looking to make amends for her 2022 defeat to Liudmila Samsonova.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 13:10 IST , Tokyo - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
China’s Zheng Qinwen reacts after winning against Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the second semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open.
China’s Zheng Qinwen reacts after winning against Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the second semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Zheng Qinwen reacts after winning against Russia’s Diana Shnaider in the second semifinal match of the Pan Pacific Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Zheng Qinwen saw off a spirited challenge from Diana Shnaider to secure a hard-fought 7-6(5) 6-3 win in their Pan Pacific Open semifinal on Saturday and set up a title clash against American Sofia Kenin.

Zheng sealed a spot in the final in Tokyo for a second time in her career, where she will be looking to make amends for her 2022 defeat to Liudmila Samsonova.

The Olympic champion wasted little time in the semifinal, breaking twice in quick succession to race into a 4-0 lead and put Shnaider on the back foot, but a drop in Zheng’s level gave the Russian an opportunity to claw her way back into the contest.

Shnaider won three straight games to leave the opening set at 4-3, before defending three set points to hold under pressure for 5-4 and then saving another to break Zheng’s serve for a second time and level at 5-5.

Zheng recovered to force a tiebreak, where the 22-year-old won three consecutive points to take the opening set.

Early in the second set, Zheng’s first-serve percentage plummeted and Shnaider broke for 2-1, but the top seed broke right back and again for a 4-2 lead which she would not relinquish.

Earlier, 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin eased past British number one Katie Boulter 6-4 6-4 in just under 90 minutes to reach her first singles final since San Diego last year.

Kenin, 25, also finished runner-up at the French Open in 2020 and reached a career-high number four that season, before injuries, illness and off-court issues saw her drop down the rankings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Zheng Qinwen /

Diana Shnaider /

Pan Pacific Open /

Sofia Kenin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana picks three wickets vs Assam; Vihari falls after scoring fifty for Andhra vs HP
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Jaiswal for 77; completes 10-fer; Pant run out for 0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final
    Reuters
  4. Pakistan thrashes England in third Test to win series 2-1
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Knicks crush Pacers in bounce-back win
    Kavita Menon _12215
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final
    Reuters
  2. Kenin beats Boulter in straight sets to advance to Pan Pacific Open final
    AP
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur
    AP
  4. Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal
    AP
  5. Katie Boulter advances to Pan Pacific Open semifinals, to face Sofia Kenin
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana picks three wickets vs Assam; Vihari falls after scoring fifty for Andhra vs HP
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Jaiswal for 77; completes 10-fer; Pant run out for 0
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zheng downs Shnaider to book Kenin clash in Pan Pacific Open final
    Reuters
  4. Pakistan thrashes England in third Test to win series 2-1
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2024-25 roundup: Knicks crush Pacers in bounce-back win
    Kavita Menon _12215
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment