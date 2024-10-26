MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kenin beats Boulter in straight sets to advance to Pan Pacific Open final

Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020 and was a French Open finalist the same year, served out to win the match for her best tournament performance of the season.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 11:08 IST , Tokyo - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sofia Kenin of the United States reacts after winning her semifinal match against Britain’s Katie Boulter in the Pan Pacific Open.
Sofia Kenin of the United States reacts after winning her semifinal match against Britain’s Katie Boulter in the Pan Pacific Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sofia Kenin of the United States reacts after winning her semifinal match against Britain’s Katie Boulter in the Pan Pacific Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has advanced to the final of the Pan Pacific Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over ninth-seeded Katie Boulter on Saturday.

Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020 and was a French Open finalist the same year, broke the British player’s serve in the seventh game of the second set and the American served out to win the match for her best tournament performance of the season.

The 25-year-old Kenin was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her WTA ranking drop to its current 155.

Boulter, ranked 33rd, had not lost a set during the Tokyo hard-court tournament.

Kenin beat Boulter in the only other time they have played but it was when Boulter retired with an injury in the second set while trailing 4-1 to Kenin after losing the first set in Acapulco in 2019.

Boulter beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Later, No. 1 seed and Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen is scheduled to play Diana Shnaider for a place in Sunday’s final against Kenin.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pan Pacific Open /

Sofia Kenin /

Katie Boulter

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Rohit, Jaiswal off to powerful start; India needs 359 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana puts Delhi in control vs Assam; Mumbai 24/2 vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenin beats Boulter in straight sets to advance to Pan Pacific Open final
    AP
  4. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman removes Brook, Stokes; England five wickets down vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Thailand MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole with lap record; Bastianini, Martin in front row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kenin beats Boulter in straight sets to advance to Pan Pacific Open final
    AP
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti beats Zverev to play Draper in semifinal; Khachanov faces de Minaur
    AP
  3. Swiss Indoors: Shelton outlasts top seed Rublev to face Fils in semifinal
    AP
  4. Katie Boulter advances to Pan Pacific Open semifinals, to face Sofia Kenin
    AP
  5. Swiss Indoors: Shelton, Rune through to quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime loses
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Santner removes Rohit, Jaiswal off to powerful start; India needs 359 to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana puts Delhi in control vs Assam; Mumbai 24/2 vs Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kenin beats Boulter in straight sets to advance to Pan Pacific Open final
    AP
  4. PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman removes Brook, Stokes; England five wickets down vs Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Thailand MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole with lap record; Bastianini, Martin in front row
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment