Swiss Indoors: Shelton, Rune through to quarterfinals, Auger-Aliassime loses

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended on Thursday when he lost to big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Published : Oct 25, 2024 09:37 IST , Baselu - 1 MIN READ

AP
Denmark’s Holger Rune in action against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tournament.
Denmark’s Holger Rune in action against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Holger Rune in action against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker during their round of sixteen match at the Swiss Indoors tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

Ben Shelton reached the quarterfinals when he beat home favourite Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors tournament. The 22-year-old Shelton will face top-seeded Andrey Rublev for a spot in the final four.

Holger Rune, seeded fourth, also advanced. He defeated Swiss player Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (2) and gets David Goffin next.

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals.

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (3), 7-5 and will face Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.

