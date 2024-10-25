Ben Shelton reached the quarterfinals when he beat home favourite Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors tournament. The 22-year-old Shelton will face top-seeded Andrey Rublev for a spot in the final four.

Holger Rune, seeded fourth, also advanced. He defeated Swiss player Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (2) and gets David Goffin next.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s bid for a third consecutive Swiss Indoors title ended on Thursday when he lost to big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Mpetshi Perricard fired 22 aces past Auger-Aliassime and will face another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, in the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (3), 7-5 and will face Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals.