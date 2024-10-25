Vienna Open: de Minaur advances to quarterfinals; Khachanov to face Berettini

Alex de Minaur advanced to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open when Flavio Cobolli retired because of a shoulder injury with the Australian leading 7-6 (2), 3-1 on Thursday.
The second-seeded De Minaur trails Andrey Rublev for the eighth and last spot for the ATP Finals next month in Turin. The Australian will face 19-year-old Jakub Mensik for a spot in the semifinals.
Karen Khachanov won his sixth straight match, rallying to beat Brandon Nakashima 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. He will face Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.
Jack Draper also advanced by beating Luciano Darderi 7-5, 6-1. He next faces Tomas Machac, who beat third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play Lorenzo Musetti in the other quarterfinal.
