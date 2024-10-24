Vienna Open: Zverev beats Giron to advance to quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev reached the quarterfinals at the Erste Bank Open by beating Marcos Giron 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday for the German’s personal best 61st win of the year.
The third-ranked Zverev, who is the top seed at the indoor hard-court tournament in the Austrian capital, will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who advanced when Gael Monfils withdrew from their second-round match because of an illness.
Zverev’s prior season high for wins was 60 in 2018.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters, leaving doubt over season
Grigor Dimitrov beat Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 7-5 and the third-seeded Bulgarian will face Tomas Machac on Thursday for a spot in the last eight.
Brandon Nakashima and Karen Khachanov also advanced on Wednesday.
