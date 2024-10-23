MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open

The 2020 US Open champion had earlier announced he would retire after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 07:38 IST , VIENNA - 1 MIN READ

AP
Austria’s Dominic Thiem waves after playing his final match at the Vienna Open.
Austria’s Dominic Thiem waves after playing his final match at the Vienna Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Austria’s Dominic Thiem waves after playing his final match at the Vienna Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dominic Thiem played his last professional match on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (6), 6-2 to Luciano Darderi in the first round at the Erste Bank Open.

The 2020 US Open champion had earlier announced he would retire after struggling to return to his top form following a wrist injury.

The 31-year-old Austrian played in front of a home crowd but the former world No. 3 lost steam after having built a 4-2 lead. He received a huge applause as he left center court.

Thiem also was runner-up at three Grand Slams: the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open.

Darderi will next play either Jack Draper or Kei Nishikori.

Marcos Giron beat Alex Michelsen 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a round-of-16 match against top-seeded Alex Zverev.

Frances Tiafoe, Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils and second-seeded Alex de Minaur were among the other winners Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Dominic Thiem /

US Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open
    AP
  2. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid vs Dortmund Highlights: RMA 5-2 BVB, Vinicius scores hat-trick, UEFA Champions League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League: Aston Villa beats Bologna 2-0 to top standings; Sporting routs Sturm Graz 2-0
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Juventus falls to Stuttgart; Girona gets better of Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open
    AP
  2. Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
    Reuters
  3. Former Uruguay striker Forlan to play in professional tennis tournament
    Reuters
  4. Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
    Reuters
  5. United Cup director Stephen Farrow confident in tournament’s future 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dominic Thiem ends career with first-round loss at Vienna Open
    AP
  2. AFC Champions League Elite: Aymeric Laporte scores late as Al Nassr beats Esteghlal 1-0
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid vs Dortmund Highlights: RMA 5-2 BVB, Vinicius scores hat-trick, UEFA Champions League Updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Champions League: Aston Villa beats Bologna 2-0 to top standings; Sporting routs Sturm Graz 2-0
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Juventus falls to Stuttgart; Girona gets better of Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment