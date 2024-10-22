Pullela Gopi Chand, current chief national coach for the India national badminton team, has expressed his disappointment following the recent announcement to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I am deeply appalled and disappointed by the decision to exclude badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow—a judgment that appears aimed at stunting the progress of nations like India. Badminton has brought us immense pride and success, serving as a vital platform for our brightest talents to shine on the international stage,” opined the former Indian star.

The 1998 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has criticised the lack of clear reasoning behind the exclusion and highlighted the significant impact it will have on Indian badminton and the sport as a whole.

“This decision represents a significant lapse not just for Indian badminton, but for the sport worldwide, lacking clear reasoning and jeopardizing its growth. It is crucial that we raise our voices and bring this issue to the appropriate authorities to ensure badminton continues to thrive and inspire future generations,” he added.

The 50-year-old has also called for a thorough review of the decision and has urged the relevant authorities to reconsider their stance.

“As the sport experiences exponential growth globally, the reasons for its exclusion must be scrutinized and discussed with the relevant stakeholders. We cannot allow such shortsighted decisions to undermine the progress we have tirelessly achieved,” said Gopi Chand.

Sanjay Mishra, the General Secretary of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), has labeled the decision as a “huge setback” for Indian sports, highlighting the potential loss of nearly 40 medals from the dropped events. He has gone on to suggest a “conspiracy” to sideline India’s rising sporting potential in the region, vowing to protest and advocate for the inclusion of badminton in the Games.

“It’s shocking and a huge setback for Indian sports, with nearly 40 medals at risk from the dropped events. This isn’t just a loss for sports and sportspersons; it feels like a conspiracy to sideline India’s rising sporting potential in the region. The Badminton Association of India stands firmly in protest and will be reaching out to all relevant authorities at the Commonwealth and BWF, as well as the highest levels of government in the country, to advocate for the future of Indian sports,” said Mishra.

The exclusion of badminton from the Commonwealth Games 2026 is a significant blow to India’s medal prospect. Apart from badminton, hockey, cricket, shooting, and table tennis have also been excluded from the competition set to be held in Scottish city from July 23 to August 2.. The decision has sparked outrage and calls for action from key figures in the sport.