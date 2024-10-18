MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

P V Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open, goes down to Gregoria Tunjung in quarterfinal

Sindhu lost 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 to fifth-seeded Tunjung, bronze medallist at Paris Olympics, in 57 minutes in the last-eight clash.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 18:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in Odense on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in Odense on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s P V Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in Odense on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Indian challenge at Denmark Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, ended on Friday after two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu went down to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the quarterfinals of women’s singles.

Sindhu, who finished runner-up in 2015, lost 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 to fifth-seeded Tunjung, bronze medallist at Paris Olympics, in 57 minutes in the last-eight clash.

READ | Arctic Open 2024: Sindhu exits after losing to Michelle Li in first round

World No. 8 Tunjung had beaten Sindhu only twice in their previous 12 meetings.

Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after a tough 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 win over China’s Han Yue. The 29-year-old India led Pai Yu Po 21-8, 13-7 in the first round when her opponent from Chinese Taipei was forced to retire from the contest.

This was Sindhu’s second tournament since her loss to China’s He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 at the Olympics. Last week, she exited the Arctic Open in Finland in the first round.

Related Topics

P V Sindhu /

Gregoria Mariska Tunjung /

Denmark Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. P V Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open, goes down to Gregoria Tunjung in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo given three-match touchline ban
    Reuters
  3. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: West Indies v New Zealand preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Shan Masood wants another turning wicket for final Test against England
    AP
  5. ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. P V Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open, goes down to Gregoria Tunjung in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Denmark Open 2024: Sindhu comes from behind to beat Han Yue, reaches quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Denmark Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri, Sumeeth-Sikki pairs exit; Karunakaran, Hooda lose opening matches
    PTI
  4. Denmark Open 2024: Lakshya, Malvika bow out in first round
    PTI
  5. Denmark Open: Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form after Finland disappointment
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. P V Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open, goes down to Gregoria Tunjung in quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo given three-match touchline ban
    Reuters
  3. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: West Indies v New Zealand preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan captain Shan Masood wants another turning wicket for final Test against England
    AP
  5. ISL LIVE Score: BFC v PFC, Indian Super League updates of Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment