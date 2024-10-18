P V Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open, goes down to Gregoria Tunjung in quarterfinal

Indian challenge at Denmark Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, ended on Friday after two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu went down to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the quarterfinals of women’s singles.
Sindhu, who finished runner-up in 2015, lost 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 to fifth-seeded Tunjung, bronze medallist at Paris Olympics, in 57 minutes in the last-eight clash.
World No. 8 Tunjung had beaten Sindhu only twice in their previous 12 meetings.
Sindhu had reached the quarterfinals after a tough 18-21, 21-12, 21-16 win over China’s Han Yue. The 29-year-old India led Pai Yu Po 21-8, 13-7 in the first round when her opponent from Chinese Taipei was forced to retire from the contest.
This was Sindhu’s second tournament since her loss to China’s He Bing Jiao in the round of 16 at the Olympics. Last week, she exited the Arctic Open in Finland in the first round.
