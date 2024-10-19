MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H: Full head-to-head record before EBFC v MBSG in ISL 2024-25?

A lot has changed for both teams since they last squared off in the top tier in March 2024. The Red & Gold Brigade has Carles Cuadrat as head coach and was still basking in its Super Cup glory.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball during a Durand Cup football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball during a Durand Cup football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC players vie for the ball during a Durand Cup football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first big Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 is set to be played between an in-form Mohun Bagan Super Giant and a struggling East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

A lot has changed for both teams since they last squared off in the top tier in March 2024. The Red & Gold Brigade has Carles Cuadrat as head coach and was still basking in its Super Cup glory though it lost 1-3 in the match.

This season, it has lost all matches in the ISL so far while Mohun Bagan is flying with a 3-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in its previous match.

The historic rivalry dates back to over 100 years with the first match on August 8, 1921.

Since then, the two clubs have played 394 matches so far with both teams having a neck-to-neck record against each other. East Bengal has won 139 games while Mohun Bagan had 129 derby wins.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record

Played - 394 | East Bengal - 139 | Mohun Bagan - 129 | Draw - 126

How may times has Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in the Indian Super League?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has maintained a 100 percent unbeaten record in the Kolkata derby, having won seven matches and drawn one against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan H2H record in ISL

Played - 8 | East Bengal - 0 | Mohun Bagan - 7 | Draw - 1

All East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan ISL matches:

Year Scoreline
November 27, 2020 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG
February 19, 2021 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal
November 27, 2021 East Bengal 0-3 Mohun Bagan SG
January 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal
October 29, 2022 Mohun Bagan SG 2-0 East Bengal
February 25, 2023 East Bengal 0-2 Mohun Bagan SG
February 3, 2024 Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal
March 10,, 2024 East Bengal 1-3 Mohun Bagan SG

When and where to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal?

The Indian Super League fixture, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG can be watched live on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

