ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum in Kolkata against depleted East Bengal

Kolkata will divide itself in fabled colours of Red-Gold and Green-Maroon as East Bengal (EBFC) faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

EBFC fans hardly have anything to be optimistic about the clash for their club has lost all its matches in ISL this season. The poor form led to coach Carles Cuadrat’s exit. Former Bashundhara Kings manager Oscar Bruzon has now taken over.

MBSG, on the other hand, led by coach Jose Molina will be cautious of his defence, especially after a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru in its previous away clash.

“We had rest for a few days. Now, our players are all ready. I believe we are in a good space, especially after the last match (a 3-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting). But now, all that’s important is tomorrow’s game,” Molina told reporters ahead of the clash.

The Spaniard is likely to field a shape of 4-2-3-1, opting for the foreign centre-back duo of Alberto Rodriguez and Tom Aldred. Skipper Subhasish Bose and Asish Rai will operate as the left and right full-backs, respectively.

The Mariners’ biggest strength against a low-morale EBFC will be its lethal midfield and attack. With Lalengmawia (Apuia) Ralte and Anirudh Thapa set to form the midfield pivot, Molina will aim to utilise the immaculate vision of Greg Stewart in the No. 10 role, who scored and assisted a goal each in the previous match.

On the flanks, MBSG will have the familiar faces of Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh. All-time A-League top scorer Jamie Maclaren, who will be playing his first Kolkata Derby, could operate as the lone striker (No. 9 role).

It is difficult to be Bino George in the present circumstances. He stands at the juncture of the Red-and-Gold’s transition phase and has been tasked with seamlessly overseeing the team from the Cuadrat era to the Bruzon era. With Bruzon set to land in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday, it is still unsure whether he will be at the touchlines for the match.

Subhasish Bose, Mohun Bagan’s captain and the Player of the Match in its previous match, will be one of the key players to watch out for against East Bengal in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

George, the likely EBFC coach for the match, kept full faith in his team ahead of the high-voltage clash, stressing that current form will hardly play a role in the team’s performance.

“We will stick to our plans. The management has built a good team this time. It is upon us, as the coaches to make the plans now. We will follow that and give our 100%,” George said in the pre-match press conference.

With Mahesh Naorem Singh and Dimitrios Diamantakos’ participation in doubt due to injury, EBFC already has a depleted forward line, which could see Nandhakumar Sekar, Cleiton Silva and Madih Talal as the front three, with the Frenchman moving away from his preferred role as No 10.

Saul Crespo, one of the few Red and Gold positives in their defeat against Jamshedpur, should be set to play an advanced role in midfield accompanied by Souvik Chakrabarti. Jeakson Singh could play as the lone defensive midfielder in front of the back four.

In the East Bengal back four, all eyes will be on Anwar Ali, who faces Mohun Bagan for the first time since his exit from the Mariners and is sure to face a tough time from the Mariners faithful inside the Salt Lake.

He would have former MBSG teammate Hector Yuste as his centre-back partner, as the two will be tasked with negating the attacking threat of the Mariner’s pristine forward line, led by Maclaren. Provat Lakra and Mohammad Rakip are expected to be the fullbacks, primarily tasked to deal with the threat posed by Colaco and Manvir.

Logic says it is going to be a cakewalk for the Mariners, but when has the Kolkata Derby operated within the realms of the practical?