East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted Lineups

All you need to know about the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indian Super League 2024-25 match to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC is winless in its last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, conceding at least two goals in each encounter
East Bengal FC is winless in its last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, conceding at least two goals in each encounter
East Bengal FC is winless in its last eight ISL meetings with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, conceding at least two goals in each encounter | Photo Credit: ISL Media

PREVIEW

Kolkata will divide itself in fabled colours of Red-Gold and Green-Maroon as East Bengal (EBFC) faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

EBFC fans hardly have anything to be optimistic about the clash for their club has lost all its matches in ISL this season. The poor form led to coach Carles Cuadrat’s exit. Former Bashundhara Kings manager Oscar Bruzon has now taken over.

MBSG, on the other hand, led by coach Jose Molina will be cautious of his defence, especially after a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru in its previous away clash.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum in Kolkata against depleted East Bengal

PREDICTED LINEUPS

East Bengal: Debjit(gk), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Lakra, Jeakson, Crespo, Souvik, Talal, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan SG: Kaith(gk), Subhasish, Rodriguez, Aldred, Rai, Stewart, Thapa, Apuia, Liston, Maclaren, Manvir

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match kick off?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 19 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

