East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When, where to watch EBFC v MBSG; Preview; Predicted Lineups

PREVIEW

Kolkata will divide itself in fabled colours of Red-Gold and Green-Maroon as East Bengal (EBFC) faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Saturday.

EBFC fans hardly have anything to be optimistic about the clash for their club has lost all its matches in ISL this season. The poor form led to coach Carles Cuadrat’s exit. Former Bashundhara Kings manager Oscar Bruzon has now taken over.

MBSG, on the other hand, led by coach Jose Molina will be cautious of his defence, especially after a 0-3 loss to Bengaluru in its previous away clash.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

East Bengal: Debjit(gk), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Lakra, Jeakson, Crespo, Souvik, Talal, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos

Mohun Bagan SG: Kaith(gk), Subhasish, Rodriguez, Aldred, Rai, Stewart, Thapa, Apuia, Liston, Maclaren, Manvir

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO