East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before the ISL 2024-25 clash?

East Bengal will play Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bhartik Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

This will be the first Kolkata Derby of the 2024-25 season after the Durand Cup match between the two was cancelled in August owing to growing protests in the city.

The last time both teams faced off was in an exhibition match in Lucknow on September 2, known as the Chief Minister’s Cup derby at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal - Lucknow exhibition

Mohun Bagan emerged victorious on penalties in the Chief Minister’s Cup derby match against East Bengal FC on Monday, September 2, 2024, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

After Suhail Ahmad Bhat’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Muhammed Ashique K’s second-half leveller, the Green and Maroon Brigade nicked a 3-2 win on penalties to claim the first ever Kolkata Derby in the City of Nawabs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal players. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the penalty shoot-out, Mohun Bagan SG converted three of its kicks via Serto Worneilen Kom, Adil Abdulla and Ravi Bahadur Rana. Despite Aditya Patra saving two penalties and Ashique and Chiku Mandi scoring for East Bengal, it wasn’t enough as Tanmay Das, Vishnu PV and Muhammed Musharaf failed to convert.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 East Bengal, ISL 2024

Mohun Bagan SG beat its traditional rival East Bengal by a comfortable 3-1 margin in the return derby of ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, to collect the full quota of points.

Mohun Bagan found the lead in in the 27th minute when Jason Cummings tapped home a rebound following a Dimitri Petratos effort that was blocked by the East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

Mohun Bagan maintained the intensity of the attacks and doubled the lead in the 37th minute when Petratos set up Liston Colaco with a nice pass for the latter to slot home.

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 against East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mohun Bagan made it 3-0 from an injury-time penalty that was converted by Petratos after Liston was brought down inside the box by Nandhakumar Sekar.

East Bengal made a valiant effort after the break and pulled one back through Saul Crespo, who scored a world-class goal in the 53rd minute. The Spaniard showed nice control as he chested down a cross from Cleiton and shot home to bring up a fine goal.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-2 East Bengal, ISL 2024

Mohun Bagan Super Giant fought back twice from being a goal down to hold arch-rival East Bengal 2-2 in an intensely contested action of the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

This was the first drawn result – of the Kolkata derby – in the league as Mohun Bagan had won all the previous six since the two started playing in the ISL.

Petratos Dimitrios (9) of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring a goal during an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata | Photo Credit: PTI

Armando Sadiku brought the Mariners level in the 17th minute after Ajay Chhetri had given East Bengal the lead. East Bengal regained the lead in the 55th minute when Cleiton Silva found the target from the spot.

Desperate to keep its unbeaten derby record in ISL intact, Mohun Bagan fought back again and restored parity in the 87th minute off Dimitri Petratos.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-3 East Bengal; January 2023 - Kalinga Super Cup

East Bengal won its second Kolkata derby of the season after beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in a Kalinga Super Cup Group A fixture. The win ensured the Red and Gold’s passage to the Super Cup semifinal, where it beat Jamshedpur FC and eventually Odisha FC in the summit clash to win the title.

Mohun Bagan took a 1-0 lead from a Dimitrios Petratos corner as Hector Yuste flicked the ball inside the net at the near post. But the lead was short-lived as Cleiton Silva equalised for Carles Cuadrat’s men with a lovely finish from the edge of the Mariners penalty area.

East Bengal FC captain Cleiton celebrates after scoring a goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The Mariners had a chance to take the lead late in the first-half after a handball decision went against Hijazi Maher inside the box. Petratos stood over the ball for the spot-kick. While his first penalty was cancelled due to encroachment, the Australian failed to convert from his second attempt as the ball hit the crossbar.

East Bengal took the lead in the second half courtesy of a goal by Nandhakumar Sekar. Ravi Rana lost the ball to Borja Herrera, with the latter going for goal with a curler. The ball hit the post and came back into play, with Nandhakumar tapping in the rebound from close distance.

With the balance heavily tipping in the Red and Gold’s favour, Cleiton Silva buried the match after grabbing his brace in the 80th minute. The Mohin Bagan backline could not deal with a cross that came inside the box, with Hijazi heading the ball towards goal. While Arsh Anwar did initially hold on to the ball, he eventually spilled it, and Cleiton was there to punish the error by blasting the ball inside the net from a close distance.

East Bengal 0 - 1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant; September 2023 - Durand Cup Final

Dimitri Petratos’ solo strike proved the difference as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) prevailed over arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan went down to ten following the dismissal of Anirudh Thapa in the 62nd minute but pushed through the game before sealing the deal in the 71st minute.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the Durand Cup Final against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal had a great chance to take the lead in the 70th minute but MBSG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, made a fine save to deny the effort of Brazilian Cleiton Silva.

Petratos dribbled past two defenders and scored past Prabhsukhan Gill immediately after to seal the result and secure the club’s 17th title.