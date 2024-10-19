MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title, overtakes Tournant

The 24-year-old Italian, also an accomplished road racer, dominated young British rider Josh Charlton, who himself had improved on the world record, previously held by Filippo Ganna, in qualifying.

Published : Oct 19, 2024 08:52 IST , Ballerup, Denmark - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lavreysen overtakes France’s Arnaud Tournant’s 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008.
Lavreysen overtakes France’s Arnaud Tournant’s 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lavreysen overtakes France’s Arnaud Tournant’s 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dutch cyclist Harrie Lavreysen on Friday won the men’s one-kilometre time-trial for a record 15th world championship track title.

Two days after claiming team sprint gold, the five-time Olympic champion took the men’s time-trial ahead of compatriot and three-time defending champion Jeffrey Hoogland. Britain’s Joseph Truman won bronze.

Lavreysen overtakes France’s Arnaud Tournant’s 14 world titles between 1997 and 2008.

“Fifteen titles, I don’t even know what to say. There are so many prestigious names on this list, it’s completely crazy,” he told AFP.

“It was hard because it’s the first time I’ve raced the kilometre at this level, but I managed it. It’s special.”

The 27-year-old could add to his tally in the individual sprint event on Sunday where he is the five-time reigning champion.

Lavreysen failed to medal in the keirin event on Thursday.

“He potentially still has five or six years left at the top. He could come close to 30 world titles,” said French rival Sebastien Vigier during the Paris Olympics where the Dutchman won three gold medals in the sprints (individual and team) as well as the keirin.

That triple success saw him dubbed “Hat-trick Harrie”.

“What’s more, he is really cool and calm. He does not have a big head,” added Vigier, who saluted his rival as “a good party animal after competition”.

Italy’s Jonathan Milan took the men’s individual pursuit title in a world record time.

The 24-year-old Italian, also an accomplished road racer, dominated young British rider Josh Charlton, who himself had improved on the world record, previously held by Filippo Ganna, in qualifying.

Milan won in a time of 3:59.153 to better Charlton’s afternoon effort of 3:59.304 over the 4,000m course.

Related Topics

Harrie Lavreysen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru; India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title, overtakes Tournant
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy, Day 2 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Sudharsan looks to pile on vs Delhi; Mumbai aims huge lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title, overtakes Tournant
    Reuters
  2. ‘Time to get busy’: LA Mayor says 2028 Games preparations underway
    Reuters
  3. P.T. Usha says regulatory body proposed by sports bill will hurt autonomy, might get IOC reaction
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 18: Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 4, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru; India 231/3, trails New Zealand by 125 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lavreysen wins record 15th world cycling title, overtakes Tournant
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy, Day 2 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Sudharsan looks to pile on vs Delhi; Mumbai aims huge lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: There’s more to Mhatre than meets the eye
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment