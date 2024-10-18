MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

P.T. Usha says regulatory body proposed by sports bill will hurt autonomy, might get IOC reaction

Usha stated that the Draft National Sports Governance Bill does not provide clarity on the role of State Olympic Associations, thereby undermining the process of decentralising sports governance.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 17:57 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha is currently locked in a bitter turf war with the Executive Council of the IOA which has been demanding the removal of CEO Raghuram Iyer, her preferred choice for the position.
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha is currently locked in a bitter turf war with the Executive Council of the IOA which has been demanding the removal of CEO Raghuram Iyer, her preferred choice for the position. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha is currently locked in a bitter turf war with the Executive Council of the IOA which has been demanding the removal of CEO Raghuram Iyer, her preferred choice for the position. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian Olympic Association President P.T. Usha has raised concerns about some provisions of the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, saying a regulatory authority proposed by it will undermine the autonomy of the IOA and national federations, putting the country at risk of an international suspension.

In a letter to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Usha also stated that the bill does not provide clarity on the role of State Olympic Associations (SOAs), thereby undermining the process of decentralising sports governance.

Her larger concern is, however, the autonomy of the IOA and the National Sports Federations (NSFs) if a Sports Regulatory Board of India, which would oversee their functioning, becomes operational as proposed by the bill.

“While this may strengthen governance and prevent administrative issues such as corruption or mismanagement, it raises concerns about the autonomy of sports bodies, particularly the IOA, NSFs, and SOAs,” she said.

“Historically, the autonomy of these organisations has been a key principle in international sports governance, with the IOC particularly strict about the independence of national Olympic committees from government interference,” she added.

Usha was present at a meeting conducted by Mandaviya with stakeholders of on Thursday.

The draft bill, which has been opened for public feedback till October 25, has found support from most of the long-serving administrators. The bill seeks to relax the cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers.

ALSO READ | Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms

The sprint legend claimed that the regulatory authority has been granted extensive powers to control the functioning of the IOA and NSFs.

The authority’s brief would be to ensure compliance with good governance, and financial practices within NSFs and it would have the power to decide on the grant of recognition to these bodies.

“This may lead to a conflict between the government and international sports governance bodies, particularly the IOC, which has previously suspended many National Olympic committees for excessive governmental interference,” she reasoned.

Recalling the international suspension that India endured after the 2012 London olympics due to government interference in the IOA’s functioning, Usha said a similar sanction cannot be ruled out once again.

“It is crucial that the government balances regulatory oversight with the preservation of autonomy in line with international standards, especially to avoid potential conflicts with the IOC. Addressing these issues in the final version of the bill will certainly help ensure its successful implementation and international acceptance,” she said.

Usha is currently locked in a bitter turf war with the Executive Council of the IOA which has been demanding the removal of CEO Raghuram Iyer, her preferred choice for the position.

The EC has threatened to bring a no confidence motion against her in an upcoming Special General Meeting on October 25.

Some of the EC members like Vice President Gagan Narang and Kalyan Chaubey have backed the bill, which is expected to be tabled in the Parliament soon.

Related Topics

Indian Olympic Association /

IOA /

P. T. Usha /

Mansukh Mandaviya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. P.T. Usha says regulatory body proposed by sports bill will hurt autonomy, might get IOC reaction
    PTI
  2. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 1 Highlights: Sudharsan’s 200 puts TN in control vs Delhi; Ayush Mhatre’s ton powers Mumbai to lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe unaffected by investigation into rape allegations: Real Madrid manager Ancelotti
    AFP
  5. Odegaard nearing Arsenal return, says Arteta
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. P.T. Usha says regulatory body proposed by sports bill will hurt autonomy, might get IOC reaction
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, October 18: Tamil Nadu defeats Uttar Pradesh by four wickets to win Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports Minister Mandaviya discusses draft sports bill with stakeholders; emphasis on governance reforms
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 17: Manav, Ayhika and other top players to compete in UTT National Ranking tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dutch cyclist Lavreysen wins record-equalling 14th world track title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. P.T. Usha says regulatory body proposed by sports bill will hurt autonomy, might get IOC reaction
    PTI
  2. WI-W vs NZ-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Day 1 Highlights: Sudharsan’s 200 puts TN in control vs Delhi; Ayush Mhatre’s ton powers Mumbai to lead vs Maharashtra
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mbappe unaffected by investigation into rape allegations: Real Madrid manager Ancelotti
    AFP
  5. Odegaard nearing Arsenal return, says Arteta
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment