MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime

The Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award is given to individuals in disciplines that are part of the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, among others.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 19:30 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar was one of the recipients of the Dhyan Chand Award.
Former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar was one of the recipients of the Dhyan Chand Award. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar was one of the recipients of the Dhyan Chand Award. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Sports Ministry on Thursday announced the discontinuation of the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement from this year onwards and the introduction of the Arjuna Award Lifetime in its place in a bid to “rationalise” the various sporting honours of the country.

Instituted in 2002, the Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award, named after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, is given to individuals in disciplines that are part of the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, among others.

In 2023, the award was given to former shuttler Manjusha Kanwar, ex-hockey exponent Vineet Kumar and kabaddi player Kavitha Selvaraj.

“The various schemes for sports awards have been rationalised wherein Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced in place of Dhyan Chand Award. To recognise the efforts of coaches at grassroots/development level, they are now eligible for the Dronacharya Award,” said a ministry statement.

“The Arjuna Award (Lifetime) has been introduced and will be given for life time contribution to sports development.

“Further, to recognize the Khelo India scheme, the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy will be given to the University for Overall Top Performance in Khelo India University Games,” it added.

The last date for applying for the national sports awards for 2024 is November 14.

Related Topics

Dhyan Chand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Highlights: India Women thrash New Zealand by 59 runs to take 1-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rani Rampal retires: The Rani of Indian women’s hockey calls it a day after 14 years on the turf
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: HS 7-4 JPP; Shadloui’s Steelers takes early lead on Arjun’s Pink Panthers; Bengal Warriorz beats UP Yoddhas 32-29
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI withdraws Team India from Wrestling World championships citing government interference
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, October 24: Bengal sets date with Gujarat in Vinoo Mankad Trophy final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  3. CM Trophy 2025: Chennai tops medal tally on final day of Games; Chengalpattu finishes second
    Team Sportstar
  4. PT Usha says exclusion of major sports disappointing but reduced cost of 2026 CWG is good for future
    PTI
  5. IOA SGM postponed indefinitely following president PT Usha’s directive
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Highlights: India Women thrash New Zealand by 59 runs to take 1-0 series lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rani Rampal retires: The Rani of Indian women’s hockey calls it a day after 14 years on the turf
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sports Ministry renames Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award to Arjuna Award Lifetime
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: HS 7-4 JPP; Shadloui’s Steelers takes early lead on Arjun’s Pink Panthers; Bengal Warriorz beats UP Yoddhas 32-29
    Team Sportstar
  5. WFI withdraws Team India from Wrestling World championships citing government interference
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment