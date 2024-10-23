MagazineBuy Print

IOA SGM postponed indefinitely following president PT Usha's directive

IOA director George Mathew informed the executive council and other stakeholders about the postponement following a directive from under-fire IOA president P T Usha.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 20:15 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Special General Meeting of the Indian Olympic Association, scheduled for October 25, was postponed to an unspecified later date on Wednesday.

IOA director George Mathew informed the executive council and other stakeholders about the postponement following a directive from under-fire IOA president P T Usha.

“As directed by the President IOA, I am to inform you that the Special General Meeting convened by the President IOA, originally scheduled for October 25 at Olympic Bhavan New Delhi, has been rescheduled to a later date,” Mathew wrote in his email.

“The new date and time of SGM will be communicated shortly. We apologise for inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding.” The IOA has been grappling with intense infighting since the Paris Olympics with a majority of the Executive Council accusing Usha of misgovernance within the association.

Earlier this month, Usha had called the SGM to address contentious issues, including the appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer and complaints of corruption against treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

Usha has been at loggerheads with a majority of EC members on all these issues.

Iyer’s appointment is the most talked about issue as it is being aggressively resisted by EC members on account of his pay package and suitability for the job.

Apart from Iyer, the other issues on the agenda would be alleged ineligibility of some EC members to hold their positions.

The anonymous complaint has claimed that they are in violation of the National Sports Code which places a cap on the age and tenure of office-bearers.

