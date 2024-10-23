India will look to level the three-match Test series against New Zealand when it faces the Kiwis in the second match from October 24, Thursday, onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Rohit Sharma’s men conceded the lead in the series after New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Kiwis secured their 14th win against India in 63 Test encounters, while India has won 22 matches. The rest end in draws.
IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Rahul Dravid (IND)
|15
|1659
|63.80
|222
|6/6
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|24
|1595
|46.91
|217
|8/4
|Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|10
|1224
|68.00
|302
|2/4
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
|10
|67
|16.70
|7/59
|36.7
|Richard Hadlee (NZ)
|14
|65
|22.96
|7/23
|47.78
|Bishan Bedi (IND)
|12
|57
|19.14
|6/42
|68.12
Latest on Sportstar
- India qualifies for semifinals despite 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan underway; Giants take on Mumba later
- IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India v New Zealand most runs, wickets
- India hammers Brunei 13-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, tops its qualification group
- IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE