India will look to level the three-match Test series against New Zealand when it faces the Kiwis in the second match from October 24, Thursday, onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma’s men conceded the lead in the series after New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Kiwis secured their 14th win against India in 63 Test encounters, while India has won 22 matches. The rest end in draws.

IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches: 63 India won: 22 New Zealand: 14 Drawn: 27 Last result: New Zealand won by eight wickets (M Chinnaswamy Stadium; October 2024) Last five results: IND won - 1; NZ won - 3, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Rahul Dravid (IND) 15 1659 63.80 222 6/6 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 24 1595 46.91 217 8/4 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 10 1224 68.00 302 2/4

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS