IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India v New Zealand most runs, wickets

The Kiwis secured their 14th win against India in 63 Test encounters, while India has won 22 matches. The rest ending in draws.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 20:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, on 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024.
India’s Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, on 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
India’s Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, on 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium(KSCA), in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

India will look to level the three-match Test series against New Zealand when it faces the Kiwis in the second match from October 24, Thursday, onwards at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Rohit Sharma’s men conceded the lead in the series after New Zealand clinched an eight-wicket victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Kiwis secured their 14th win against India in 63 Test encounters, while India has won 22 matches. The rest end in draws.

IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches: 63
India won: 22
New Zealand: 14
Drawn: 27
Last result: New Zealand won by eight wickets (M Chinnaswamy Stadium; October 2024)
Last five results: IND won - 1; NZ won - 3, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Rahul Dravid (IND) 15 1659 63.80 222 6/6
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 24 1595 46.91 217 8/4
Brendon McCullum (NZ) 10 1224 68.00 302 2/4

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 10 67 16.70 7/59 36.7
Richard Hadlee (NZ) 14 65 22.96 7/23 47.78
Bishan Bedi (IND) 12 57 19.14 6/42 68.12

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

India vs New Zealand

