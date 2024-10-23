India qualifies for semifinals despite 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in SAFF Women’s Championship 2024

The Indian women’s football team qualified for the semifinals of the SAFF Women’s Championship despite a 1-3 loss to Bangladesh in its final group stage match, at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Tohura Khatun scored a brace for Bangladesh while Afeida Khandaker netted once to put the competition to bed in the first half itself.

India, on the other hand, suffered an early injury woe when midfielder Anju Tamang was forced off the field with an injury in the 27th minute.

After conceding two goals, India kept testing its opponent multiple times. A cross from Ranjana Chanu from the left in the 35th minute had a goal written all over it, but Ngangom Bala Devi’s shot from close was blocked by an advancing Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma.

Bala Devi, India’s highest goalscorer in women’s football, eventually found the net nine minutes later, giving India fresh hopes of a comeback.

After the break, Santosh Kashyap’s side advanced into the box frequently, with substitute Jyoti being the architect from the midfield but Bangladesh’s goalkeeper Rupna refused to be beaten time and again.

Jyoti was in the thick of things a few minutes later again. This time substitute Rimpa Haldar, who made her debut, was the provider, but Jyoti was a trifle late in reaching the ball.

With the win, Bangladesh remains unbeaten in the two group-stage matches. It had drawn 1-1 with Pakistan in its opening match and will face the runner-up of the other group in the semifinal on October 27.