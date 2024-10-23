MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0

The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-2 to Germany in the first Test of the two-match bilateral series on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 17:07 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Henrik Mertgens of Germany (second right) celebrates a goal during the bilateral hockey series against India.
Henrik Mertgens of Germany (second right) celebrates a goal during the bilateral hockey series against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Henrik Mertgens of Germany (second right) celebrates a goal during the bilateral hockey series against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs GER HIGHLIGHTS, bilateral hockey series: India loses 0-2 to World Champion Germany
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs GER: Inspired by Sardar, Rajinder set for senior India debut in 2024 bilateral hockey series against Germany
    PTI
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: India aims to upset World Champion Germany in Delhi
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: India colts continue winning streak, beat Malayisa 4-2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India hammers Brunei 13-0 in AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, tops its qualification group
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India and New Zealand face selection headaches as host looks to level series on Pune turner
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER HIGHLIGHTS, bilateral hockey series: India loses 0-2 to World Champion Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC aims statement win against inconsistent FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment