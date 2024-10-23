IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Germany defeats India 2-0

The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-2 to Germany in the first Test of the two-match bilateral series on Wednesday.
Germany’s Henrik Mertgens scored in the fourth minute followed by a 30th minute penalty corner goal from skipper Lukas Windfeder.
The second Test of the series will be played on Thursday.
More to follow...
