- October 23, 2024 15:5930’ Germany scores 2-0: SECOND QUARTER ENDS
Suraj Karkera under the goal. German captain Lukas Windfeder flicks the ball, while Karkera saves the PC the ball manages to bounce back and enter the goal. Germany leads 2-0 at half-time!
- October 23, 2024 15:5428’
Video referral gives India a penalty stroke. Harmanpreet Singh’s stroke is stopped by the German ‘keeper, who stops the ball by extending his leg despite diving the wrong side.
- October 23, 2024 15:5127’
Video referral for India thanks to Hinrichs’ foul. Abhishek injects, Harmanpreet Singh fails to score but a rebound goal by Dilpreet Singh sees India equalise. However, the Germans appeal for a video referral.
- October 23, 2024 15:4726’
Abhishek and Sanjay combine for a PC. Harmanpreet Singh is on the pitch, but fails as Hinrichs manages to stop the ball from entering the goalpost.
- October 23, 2024 15:4525’
Jarmanpreet Singh passes the ball near the German circle as Shilanand Lakra created a PC. Abhishek takes the injection, but Amit Rohidas fails to hit one on target.
- October 23, 2024 15:4122’
Indians get a PC. This time Harmanpreet is on the pitch. Varun Kumar called by the captain for second battery. Back door attempt from Sanjay was not executed as the ball is flicked off wide.
- October 23, 2024 15:3920’
Back to back aerial balls for India.
- October 23, 2024 15:3718’
Germany nears the Indian D but fail to make it 2-0 thanks to some solid Indian defence.
- October 23, 2024 15:3516’
Prinz defends an aerial ball inside their circle as India is unable to turn back and push for a goal.
- October 23, 2024 15:3215’ FIRST QUARTER
India attempts a circle penetration but the whistle is blown before the ball gets past the circle.
- October 23, 2024 15:2912’
Sukhjeet fails to trap the ball on the left side as the field around him seemed to be empty. Had he trapped it, India would have a chance to score.
- October 23, 2024 15:269’
Dilpreet Singh’s dash is stopped by the Germans inside the German D. A PC is awarded as a small nudge is seen. Harmanpreet not on field. Amit Rohidas on the second battery, but fails even on the rebound.
- October 23, 2024 15:238’
Germany is awarded a PC. However, a video referral from India takes place. A penalty corner is not awarded and a 16 yard free hit awarded to India as Germany presses.
- October 23, 2024 15:207’
Poljaric intercepts the Indian pass on the left flank as German takes control of the ball possession.
- October 23, 2024 15:195’
Manpreet swings a raised ball, the ball is awarded to Germany.
- October 23, 2024 15:174’ GERMANY SCORES!
Henrik Mertgens makes use of India’s poor defence to flick an easy goal as Krishan Pathak fails to read the shot.
- October 23, 2024 15:163’
Abhishek and Sukhjeet combine with Mandeep, however the ball is sent wide.
- October 23, 2024 15:141’
India starts off the proceeding. An aerial ball is mistrapped by Shamsher near the end of the German circle.
- October 23, 2024 15:08It’s National Anthem time!
Both teams’ national anthem are being played before the match starts.
- October 23, 2024 15:04Both the teams enter the field
India fielding a white jersey, while Germany will play with the black jersey. The teams have entered the field and are welcomed by the dignitaries.
- October 23, 2024 14:59What happened the last time the two teams faced each other?
A relentless Germany dashed the spirited Indian side’s dream of a berth in the final by recording a come-from-behind 3-2 win in the semifinals of the men’s hockey competition in the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.READ MORE
- October 23, 2024 14:54Head-to-head record since 2013:
Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 19 times, with India winning 8 matches and Germany 7. Four times the match ended in a draw.
- October 23, 2024 14:50When and where to watch India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series?
The India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be taking place in New Delhi at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on 23rd and 24th October 2024 from 3pm IST onwards.
- October 23, 2024 14:34Preview by Uthra Ganesan
The national capital will witness international hockey after a decade when the Indian men take on reigning world champion Germany in a two-match bilateral series over the next two days at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
India-Germany matches will be taking place in a stadium that saw, in many ways, the beginning of Indian hockey’s revival in the general consciousness 14 years ago. As host of the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, it was the first time Indian men won a medal in the competition, reaching the final before being overrun by Ric Charlesworth’s world-beating Australians. The irony of the present series being played at the same venue a day after hockey was among the several sports to be axed from the Glasgow 2026 programme is not lost on anyone.
Interestingly, coach Craig Fulton made his international debut for South Africa here during the Indira Gandhi Cup in 1995.
The last international match played here was the 2014 Hero World League Final but world hockey has changed since then. India is now a two-time back-to-back Olympic medallist and ranked fifth in the world while Germany took silver at the most recent outing in Paris and is second making it a much-closer contest than ever before.
-Click here for more updates
- October 23, 2024 14:16TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
The PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series will be streamed live on FanCode and telecasted on DD Sports.
- October 23, 2024 14:08India’s Starting XI is out!
KRISHAN B PATHAK (GK)
HARMANPREET SINGH (C)
AMIT ROHIDAS
SANJAY
SUMIT
SHAMSHER SINGH
MANPREET SINGH
VIVEK SAGAR PRASAD
SUKHJEET SINGH
MANDEEP SINGH
ABHISHEK
- October 23, 2024 14:00Hello!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of India vs Germany bilateral hockey series 2024 taking place on October 23 at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.
