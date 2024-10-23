October 23, 2024 14:34

Preview by Uthra Ganesan

The national capital will witness international hockey after a decade when the Indian men take on reigning world champion Germany in a two-match bilateral series over the next two days at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

India-Germany matches will be taking place in a stadium that saw, in many ways, the beginning of Indian hockey’s revival in the general consciousness 14 years ago. As host of the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, it was the first time Indian men won a medal in the competition, reaching the final before being overrun by Ric Charlesworth’s world-beating Australians. The irony of the present series being played at the same venue a day after hockey was among the several sports to be axed from the Glasgow 2026 programme is not lost on anyone.

Interestingly, coach Craig Fulton made his international debut for South Africa here during the Indira Gandhi Cup in 1995.

The last international match played here was the 2014 Hero World League Final but world hockey has changed since then. India is now a two-time back-to-back Olympic medallist and ranked fifth in the world while Germany took silver at the most recent outing in Paris and is second making it a much-closer contest than ever before.

