IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: India aims to upset World Champion Germany in Delhi

The national capital will witness international hockey after a decade when the Indian men take on reigning world champion Germany in a two-match bilateral series over the next two days at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

India-Germany matches will be taking place in a stadium that saw, in many ways, the beginning of Indian hockey’s revival in the general consciousness 14 years ago. As host of the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games, it was the first time Indian men won a medal in the competition, reaching the final before being overrun by Ric Charlesworth’s world-beating Australians. The irony of the present series being played at the same venue a day after hockey was among the several sports to be axed from the Glasgow 2026 programme is not lost on anyone.

Interestingly, coach Craig Fulton made his international debut for South Africa here during the Indira Gandhi Cup in 1995.

The last international match played here was the 2014 Hero World League Final but world hockey has changed since then. India is now a two-time back-to-back Olympic medalist and ranked 5th in the world while Germany took silver at the most recent outing in Paris and is 2nd making it a much-closer contest than ever before.

With the host struggling with quite a few injuries, captain Harmanpreet Singh will continue to be assisted by Vivek Sagar Prasad as his deputy even as Hardik Singh continues to recover from his injury suffered in Paris.

Youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Lalage will make their international debut while defender and drag-flicker Varun Kumar returns to national duty after a long break that saw him missing the Olympics as well because of sexual harassment charges. Varun has since been cleared.

Chief Coach Craig Fulton and Captain Harmanpreet Singh of the Indian Men's Hockey Team addresses a press conference.

“It’s nice to be back. I actually came here for a function with PM Modi after the Asian Games and that was really nostalgic. But now to actually play a test match, with India against Germany, is special,” Fulton admitted. For Harmanpreet, this would be his maiden outing on this ground.

Asked about the team compositions since little is known of the German side, Fulton admitted it was a mixed bag. “It is not the same team as in Paris, there are a few younger players. But we played against a similar group in the Pro League. They are the Under-21 World Champions and that group has now stepped up to the senior level. Also, they are in the middle of their season and we have had a break after the Asian Champions Trophy and some injuries so there will be a different rhythm,” Fulton explained.

Besides Hardik, India is also without Jugraj Singh (shoulder injury) and Boby Singh Dhami (ankle fracture) suffered during training and Uttam Singh, out for six weeks with a broken foot suffered during the ACT final.

“It’s unfortunate but at the same time it’s an exciting chance to test against the No. 2 in the world. From now till the World Cup and then on to LA28, the selections will again open up chances for the guys to prove themselves. You are never out of the system, it’s just difficult to get in there, to make the core group that will take us there,” Fulton insisted.

‘Unfortunate but focused on the present’

Asked about the axing of hockey from the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games programme, both expressed disappointment but refused to dwell on it. “I need time to think about it but it is what it is. It’s unfortunate but I like to stay in the present and think about what’s going to happen tomorrow and day-after. There will be another time to figure out our planning and its ramifications and what happens next. But for now I am focused on playing Germany,” Fulton said.

The skipper agreed. “We are getting to know it is official only now but the coach and I are on the same page on this. It would have been a good tournament and we had targeted gold there but unfortunately that’s not in our hands. For us, it is important to stay in the present and concentrate on these two matches,” Harmanpreet said.