Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr Highlights, AFC Champions League: Laporte late goal gives Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 1-0 win

- October 22, 2024 23:29FULL-TIMEAl Nassr wins
The referee blows the final whistle and Al Nassr wins the match 1-0.
- October 22, 2024 23:27FREE KICK95’
Otavio is fouled while trying to break. Al Nassr wins a free-kick.
- October 22, 2024 23:2593’
The game has suddenly become very slow. Al Nassr is looking to kill the game.
- October 22, 2024 23:2290’+6’
Six minutes added on after the end of regulation time.
- October 22, 2024 23:2088’ | Wesley hits woodwork
Wesley, who just replaced Mane combines with Otavio and rattles the woodwork.
- October 22, 2024 23:1986’
Esteghlal is looking to respond after going down, while Al Nassr is aiming to increase its lead.
- October 22, 2024 23:1281’ | Laporte gives AL Nassr lead
Laporte put Al Nassr ahead. Brozovic’s corner kick found Ronaldo, whose header was initially saved by the Esteghlal goalkeeper. Laporte followed up to score the rebound.
- October 22, 2024 23:12CORNER79’
Otavio plays in Sultan with a brilliant clip pass and Al Nassr get another corner.
Silva makes a goal line save from Brozovic’s header. Talisca’s follow up is saved by the goalkeeper. ANother corner.
- October 22, 2024 23:0977’
Talisca’s introduction has injected some fresh bite in Al Nassr’s play.
- October 22, 2024 23:06CORNER74’ | Hosseini saves Ronaldo’s effort
Ronaldo denied by Hosseini and Talisca’s follow up effort goes behind for a corner. VAR is checking for a possible handball. NO PENALTY.
- October 22, 2024 23:03CORNER71’
Talisca’s volley is blocked and he tries another one, which is pushed wide by Hosseini for a corner.
Masharipov is being replaced by Kakuta.
- October 22, 2024 23:00CORNER68’
A lovely move by Mane earns AL Nassr its second corner of the match. Yet another corner for the visiting team.
- October 22, 2024 22:59FREE KICK67’
Sultan’s challenge on Jalali is deemed as a foul by the referee.
- October 22, 2024 22:57FREE KICK65’
Laporte fouls Masharipov near the half way line. The set piece leads to a corner for the Iranian club.
- October 22, 2024 22:5664’
Esteghlal defender Silva is down after a collision with Angelo, who is being replaced by Talisca.
- October 22, 2024 22:5260’
Angelo is down inside the box but the referee is unmoved.
- October 22, 2024 22:5259’
Ronaldo almost fins Nawaf inside the box but the Esteghlal defence intercepts the ball.
- October 22, 2024 22:4958’
Esteghlal has grown into the match and now venturing forward in search of goal.
- October 22, 2024 22:4553’
Ronaldo is combining well with Angelo and Mane but still Esteghlal manages to frustrate Al Nassr.
- October 22, 2024 22:4150’
Clash of heads between Laporte and Masharipov, however, both players are okay to continue.
- October 22, 2024 22:4048’
Al Nassr has made a fast start in second half. The Saudi club is looking for the first goal.
- October 22, 2024 22:38CORNER46’
Corner for Al Nassr.
- October 22, 2024 22:37Second half begins
The second half gets under way.
- October 22, 2024 22:21HALFTIMEBreak
The Iranian side has managed to frustrate Ronaldo and Co. in the first half.
Esteghlal FC 0-0 Al Nassr
- October 22, 2024 22:1947’
Ronaldo’s cross almost falls for Mane. Esteghlal is just trying to cling on at the moment. Al Nassr is taking to get the lead before the break.
- October 22, 2024 22:1745’+4’
Four minutes added on after the end of first half regulation time.
- October 22, 2024 22:1644’
Huge let off for Esteghlal. Al Nassr almost takes advantage of a defensive mistake. But Ronaldo and Angelo comes in each others’ way. Angelo’s eventual shot is off target.
- October 22, 2024 22:1442’
Angelo denied by the goalkeeper. The Brazilian was set up by Ronaldo’s brilliant back heel. Ronaldo could have taken the shot himself.
Hosseini collides with Angelo and is receiving treatment on the pitch.
- October 22, 2024 22:1240’ | Ronaldo denied by Hosseini
Ronaldo denied by Hosseini. The AL Nassr striker gets the ball inside the box and does some stepovers to set up the defender and takes a left-footed curler which is saved by the Esteghlal goalkeeper.
- October 22, 2024 22:1138’
The game has started to open up a little bit now. Ronaldo skips past one Esteghlal defender and makes it way into the box but is quickly closed down by three defenders.
- October 22, 2024 22:0837’
Masharipov venomous shot from distance goes just over the bar. Bento was beaten but the effort was not on target.
- October 22, 2024 22:0735’
Al Nassr is knocking on the Esteghlal goal. The Saudi Pro League side is looking more likely to score at the moment.
- October 22, 2024 22:0431’
Otavio takes a shot from outside of the box which takes a deflection but Esteghlal custodian Hosseini saves it.
- October 22, 2024 22:01CORNER28’
Esteghlal wins a corner from the resulting set piece after Bento fails to push the ball away. Al Nassr defence looked in all sort of problems.
However, the Iranian team fails to advantage of the corner.
- October 22, 2024 22:00FREE KICK27’
Otavio fouls Eslami and Esteghlal gets a free-kick in a dangerous position.
- October 22, 2024 21:5524’
Despite dominating possession, Ronaldo and Co. are unable to create clear-cut chances.
- October 22, 2024 21:5320’
Al Nassr has the lion share of the ball.
Ronaldo takes his first shot of the match from edge of the box but fails to keep it on target.
- October 22, 2024 21:5017’
Both teams looking to win the midfield battles. Al Nassr right-back Nawaf Boushal takes the first shot of the match and tests the Esteghlal goalkeeper. Nawaf was played through by Mane’s delightful chip pass.
- October 22, 2024 21:4614’
Otavio dispossesses Eslami near the AL Nassr box and goes on driving run but loses the ball near the penalty area.
- October 22, 2024 21:4412’
Brozovic plays a lofted ball from midfield aiming at Mane, who made a darting run from the left flank but fails to reach the ball as it rolls out of play.
- October 22, 2024 21:4110’
Ronaldo almost finds Mane with a brilliant through ball but the Esteghlal defence was alert of the threat.
- October 22, 2024 21:408’
Laporte is moving gingerly but seems okay to continue after receiving treatment.
- October 22, 2024 21:397’
Esteghlal FC is forced to make a substitution inside seven minutes as Mehrdad Mohammadi is unable to continue. The striker is taken off on stretcher.
Alireza Koushki is replacing him.
- October 22, 2024 21:375’
The AFC Champions League Elite league stage match is taking place in Dubai, UAE amid security concerns in Iran.
Another free-kick for Al Nassr. Mohammadi fouls Laporte near the Nassr penalty box. Both players are in visible pain and are receiving treatment.
- October 22, 2024 21:35FREE KICK3’
Otavio is fould by Ndong, another free-kick to the Saudi club.
- October 22, 2024 21:34FREE KICK2’
Foul on Laporte by Mehrdad near the halfway line.
- October 22, 2024 21:321’
Al Nassr trying put early pressure on the Iranian team.
Ronaldo is leading the attack alongside Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel.
- October 22, 2024 21:31Kick-off
The match between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Iran’s Esteghlal FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2023-24 match is under way at Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE amid security concerns in Iran.
- October 22, 2024 21:24Players are ready!
Players of both teams are coming out of the tunnel. Kick-off next.
Stay tuned for LIVE action.
- October 22, 2024 21:23Dubai is gearing up for the clash!
- October 22, 2024 21:22Starting Xis
- October 22, 2024 21:22Live action coming soon!
The players are warming up and are ready to come on for the match.
Stay tuned for live coverage.
- October 22, 2024 21:19Ronaldo and Co. ready to shine
- October 22, 2024 20:49Esteghlal FC Playing XI
Hosseini (GK); Mohamadi, Fallah, Arruda, Moradmand, Rezaeian; Niknafs, Ndong Jajali, Silva, Masharipov, Eslami
- October 22, 2024 20:35Al Nassr Starting XI
- October 22, 2024 20:33Live-streaming info
- October 22, 2024 20:33Where to watch Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite?
The AFC Champions League Elite match, Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, will be telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on FanCode.
- October 22, 2024 20:33Why Iran’s Esteghlal FC’s home match moved to Dubai, UAE?
- October 22, 2024 19:55When and where will Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr match kick-off?
The match is scheduled for a 9:30 pm IST kick-off.
- October 22, 2024 19:54When and where will Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr be played?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Esteghlal FC and Al Nassr will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
- October 22, 2024 19:54Preview
Cristiano Ronaldo and AL Nassr’s third match of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) against Esteghlal FC of Tehran will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.
Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won its next game against Al-Rayyan SC of Qatar. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in the last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.
Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.Read the full preview here
- October 22, 2024 19:54Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Cristiano Ronaldo and AL Nassr’s third match of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) against Esteghlal FC of Tehran will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.
