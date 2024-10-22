Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr Highlights, AFC Champions League: Laporte late goal gives Ronaldo’s Al Nassr 1-0 win

Preview

Cristiano Ronaldo and AL Nassr’s third match of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) against Esteghlal FC of Tehran will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won its next game against Al-Rayyan SC of Qatar. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in the last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.