Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Bioniq, valuation of supplement brand rises to nearly 690 crore rupees

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 20:46 IST , Chennai

AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the record goal scorer for Real Madrid, currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the record goal scorer for Real Madrid, currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the record goal scorer for Real Madrid, currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced an investment in supplement brand Bioniq, helping its valuation burgeon to USD 82 million (approx. INR 689 crore).

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

More to follow.

