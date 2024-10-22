Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Bioniq, valuation of supplement brand rises to nearly 690 crore rupees

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced an investment in supplement brand Bioniq, helping its valuation burgeon to USD 82 million (approx. INR 689 crore).

“Backing Bioniq goes beyond just an investment opportunity for me—it’s about aligning with a shared vision for health, performance, and longevity,” Cristiano Ronaldo said.

“I have been using their products myself for almost three years. With their personalized health approach, I believe Bioniq has the potential to transform how we care for our bodies and help people reach and maintain their peak performance for longer.”

More to follow.