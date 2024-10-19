The seven-year itch proved too strong for the Hockey India League, but returning in a new avatar later this year, HIL 2.0 is set to be a completely different affair. Scheduled to begin on December 28, it will feature new teams, new faces, new management, a revised format that restricts play to just two venues — at least for the first year — and the addition of a whole new women’s league, making it an exciting watch from the moment its revival was officially announced.

While the excitement remains, the three days of auctions for men and women, along with certain issues surrounding them, have tempered it somewhat, adding a dose of realism to its hype of being the ‘best hockey league in the world.’

A franchise withdrawing from the men’s field, hastily replaced by another on the morning of the auction, the reduction of the women’s field from six to four teams less than 24 hours prior, a modest purse of Rs 4 crore for the men — half of that for the women — and concerns over the availability of overseas players, especially those who were acquired cheaply, around what is traditionally a holiday period, have been considered non-issues for the time being.

For now, all the teams insist they are happy with their combinations, though some undeniably appear stronger and better balanced, at least on paper.

Here’s how the men’s teams stack up:

Delhi SG Pipers

Former Indian goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh is the Director of Hockey at Delhi SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

The team pulled off the biggest heist, not during the auctions but before, by appointing P. R. Sreejesh as its Director of Hockey. The recently-retired Indian goalkeeper not only brought the latest insights and knowledge of the players up for auction but also played a part in assembling a strong support team, with Graham Reid and Shivendra Singh as coaches. This is reflected in the balance of Indian and foreign players in the side, and the combination of senior and junior players.

The star player will be Germany’s Christopher Ruhr, a player who can not only create goals for others but also step up to score himself when needed. With two Olympic medals, junior and senior World Cup titles, and still only 30, Ruhr will be the fulcrum around which the team revolves. Alongside him, Australia’s Flynn Ogilvie and Ky Willot, Dutchman Jorrit Croon, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal make up the best midfield in the competition.

The defence is a mixed bag, but the main concern is upfront. The team has put its faith in juniors — Dilraj Singh, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Kushwaha — to score the goals, a gamble that could either pay off spectacularly, with spillover effects for the national team, or prove disastrous. Sreejesh will be hoping for the former.

Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab)

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, the most expensive player in the auction, will play for Soorma Hockey Club, the Punjab-based franchise owned by JSW Sports. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The JSW-owned Soormas were determined to land the country’s biggest name at the moment, Harmanpreet Singh, and succeeded by not scrimping on the purse, even willing to break the bank for the Indian captain. They also have a shrewd tactician in former Indian midfielder Arjun Halappa as technical director, and a brilliant reader of the game in Sardar Singh as the mentor. It is a combination that worked wonders on the field before, and the team will hope it does so again off it.

However, Harmanpreet is not the only weapon; Australian Jeremy Hayward is equally potent with drag-flicks and boasts an equally intimidating conversion record. Their midfield is a mixed bag, though, with Belgian Victor Wegnez key to their chances, and an opportunity for former junior India captain Harjeet Singh to return to national prominence after falling off the radar in recent years. The forwards lack firepower, so the team will be counting on Harmanpreet and Hayward to do the bulk of its scoring. Meanwhile, Vincent Vanasch, the only man to win the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award thrice, will be a perfect mentor for Mohit HS in goal.

UP Rudras

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh was roped in by UP Rudras during the auction. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Like the Soormas, the Rudras had a clear focus: secure Hardik Singh and build the team around him. The Indian midfield maestro, with the uncanny ability to run circles around the opposition, find gaps where none seem to exist, down the shutters at the back, and surge forward — all in the same match — will be key to its fortunes and the difference between finishing in the top or bottom half of the competition.

Barring Hardik, the team is heavily reliant on its foreign stars in all areas: Lars Balk and Kane Russell in defence, the latter doubling up as a drag-flicker, Seve van Ass partnering Hardik in the middle, and Alvaro Iglesias and Tanguy Cosyns upfront. There are also seasoned players like Lalit Upadhyay, along with Surender Kumar, Akashdeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh. Even though the last three are hoping to impress enough to get another shot at the national team, they lack the X-factor needed to inspire confidence.

Tamil Nadu Dragons

Dutch defender Jip Janssen will play for Tamil Nadu Dragons. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

This is another team heavy on overseas players, with Dutchman Jip Janssen being the standout one. Deadly with drag-flicks and possibly one of the few with a better conversion rate than Harmanpreet, the Paris Olympics gold medallist will be crucial to the Chennai side’s hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Along with Amit Rohidas, the Dragons has a solid defence rivalled only by its attacking prowess.

The Australian trio of Blake Govers, Tom Craig, and Nathan Ephraums lead the forward line, with the Netherlands’ Duco Telgenkamp joining in, and talented Indian youngsters Selvam Karthi and Bharan Sudev adding excitement on the field, making it a selection headache for coach Rein van Eijk. Expect them to score goals from all angles and hope Irish legend David Harte saves a lot at the back.

Hyderabad Toofans

Argentine-turned-German defender Gonzalo Peillat was the costliest foreigner in the auction. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hyderabad secured Gonzalo Peillat, and while it has other big names in its ranks, the team’s fortunes will largely depend on the Argentine-turned-German, who continues to be a nightmare for teams with both his lethal drag-flicks and rock-solid defence. With the experienced Matthew Dawson in defence and Zachary Wallace and Maico Casella in midfield, the attack remains iffy. Jean-Paul Danneberg, though low on experience, delivers high results and will man the post. However, Hyderabad’s Indian roster remains its weakest link. The team is banking on little-known yet hardworking youngsters, hoping that the collective effort outweighs individual limitations.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak is the standout star at Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

This is the one team that best personifies the thin line between confusion and combination, genius and cluelessness. They have roped in Australian Colin Batch as the chief coach, who, despite his astute understanding of hockey, was absent during the auctions and doesn’t inspire much confidence given recent results. The individual brilliance of some of the Aussies in their national side has managed to gloss over the obvious concerns, and that kind of reflects in the team they have put together here as well.

On paper, it’s a solid setup: Jugraj Singh, Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, and Tom Grambusch in defence; Lachlan Sharp and Sean Findlay in midfield; Abhishek Nain, Sukhjeet Singh, Florent Van Aubel, and Sam Lane leading the attack, along with the retired Rupinder Pal Singh. These are all undisputed talents, but their consistency remains in question. This team is perhaps the most diverse in terms of players’ nationalities, and there is hope that the various styles and temperaments will mesh well, and quickly. Pirmin Blaak, guarding the goal, will be the standout star.

Kalinga Lancers

Belgian drag-flicker Alexander Hendrickx is expected to score bulk of the goals for Kalinga Lancers. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The team secured its star player at dirt cheap price. Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx, a world-class drag-flicker, defender, and leader, is expected to score the bulk of goals for the only team remaining from the previous version of the league, even retaining its support staff but under new ownership.

Another key player is his national teammate Arthur van Doren, perhaps the only player to win both the Rising Star and Player of the Year in the same year (2017). Their partnership in defence will play a big role in keeping other teams at bay. It will also be a chance for Krishan Pathak to finally step out of Sreejesh’s shadow against world-class attacks.

Team Gonasika

Belgium’s Tom Boon has been the leading scorer an incredible 12 times in competitions featuring three or more teams through his career. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Every team has its big and small players, and good and bad players, but there is only one Tom Boon. He has led the scoring charts an incredible 12 times in competitions involving three or more teams and has 291 goals in 354 international matches, scoring them in every way possible – be it drag-flicks, field goals, simple tap-ins or acute angles.

Getting him for Rs 26 lakh was a steal for Team Gonasika — especially considering he was the costliest player in HIL 1.0 back in 2014, fetching 103,000 USD, equivalent to over Rs 80 lakh today. The side will be hoping the Belgian legend leads it to the knockouts.

Star Dutch forward Jeroen Hertzberger will join him upfront, but while the rest of the team is competent, it doesn’t excite. There is a strong Indian core, including Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amir Ali, Suraj Karkera, and Vishnukant Singh, as well as returning veterans Nikkin Thimmaiah, S. K. Uthappa, and S. V. Sunil.

Women’s Teams Overview:

Delhi SG Pipers

Delhi SG Pipers boasts a formidable attacking lineup that includes India’s best striker Sangita Kumari (front). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Delhi splurged on 17-year-old Sunelita Toppo and boasts a formidable attacking lineup that includes India’s best striker in Sangita Kumari. The team is effectively split into a foreign defence and an Indian attack featuring drag-flicker Deepika, Navneet Kaur, and Ishika, with Charlotte Watson as the sole overseas player in the forward line. The defence is where the experience lies, with Stephanie De Groof, Brits Giselle Ansley and Elizabeth Ann Neal, Australian Miri Maroney, and goalkeeper Elodie Picard. Interestingly, national team analytical coach Dave Smolenaars will be in charge of the team, and it remains to be seen if his expertise translates into an advantage for the girls.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Indian defender Udita Duhan, bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, was the most expensive player in women’s auction. | Photo Credit: PTI

Surprisingly, despite having a triple-Olympic champion and bonafide legend like Eva de Goede, Indian defender Udita Duhan is the most talked-about player on the team. Kolkata went all out to secure Udita, making her the highest-paid player at the auctions, and hopes the gamble pays off. While her calibre is undeniable, it meant compromising elsewhere, particularly in foreign player bids. Nonetheless, Bengal managed to sign Belgian striker Ambre Ballenghien and Dutch playmaker Eva. Between Eva and Sushila Chanu, there is enough experience in midfield, while Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, and Beauty Dung Dung will be crucial upfront.

Odisha Warriors

Former India coach Janneke Schopman’s familiarity with Indian and European players was evident as she persisted in acquiring Yibbi Jansen. The Dutch drag-flicker was the top scorer at the Paris Olympics and a key reason for Netherlands’ gold medal win. Schopman would hope she does the same here. Her knowledge of Indian players means she went big on youngsters including Rituja Pisal, Annu, and Anjali Barwa, without neglecting experience, bringing in Freeke Moes and Neha Goyal to create one of the most balanced sides.

Former India coach Janneke Schopman’s familiarity with Indian and European players was evident as she persisted in acquiring Yibbi Jansen for Odisha Warriors. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana)

Indian skipper Salima Tete will play for Soorma Hockey Club. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

This side, on paper, has no apparent weakness, apart from high expectations. Current national captain Salima Tete will be central to its attacking efforts, while veteran Savita Punia will be crucial in goal. The midfield pairing of Nike Lorenz and Maria Verschoor will be key to managing the team and with Rani Rampal on the coaching staff, also doubling up as the mentor, it will be an interesting reunion that can end up being either spectacularly successful or disastrous.