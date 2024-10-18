Sultan of Johor Cup 2024: Preview, India squad, schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming info 

PREVIEW
The Indian junior men’s hockey team will begin its 12th Sultan of Johor Cup campaign in Johor, Malaysia. Beginning from October 19, India will face off against host Malaysia, Japan, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand and hope to make to it to the final scheduled for October 26.
In Malaysia, the team will compete under the leadership of the new head coach PR Sreejesh, who has assigned Amir Ali as the captain and Rohit as the vice captain.
“The team has been training well under the new Head Coach PR Sreejesh, and we are excited to play our first tournament with him. After losing to Germany last time, we were unable to retain our crown, but this time we are better equipped and ready to take on any team in the competition,” Captain Amir Ali said ahead of the competition.
India schedule
Saturday, October 19-
India vs Japan: 1:35 pm
Sunday, October 20-
India vs Great Britain: 1:35 pm
Tuesday, October 22-
India vs Malaysia: 6:05 pm
Wednesday, October 23-
India vs Australia: 3:45 pm
Friday, October 25-
India vs New Zealand: 1:35 pm
Saturday, October 26-
Fifth-place and sixth-place match: 1:05 pm
Third-place match: 3:35 pm
Final: 6:05 pm
Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team:
