IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 3, 1st Test: Ravindra scores century; New Zealand 345/7 at Lunch, leads India by 299 runs

On Kohli batting at number three

Yesterday, Kohli came out to bat number three in Tests after an eight-year gap. However, he got out for a nine-ball duck.

“After a long time, KL has found a place at No.6. So, we want to make him bat there. The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility, and this time it was Virat. He was the one who was ready to do that. We asked him whether he can bat at No. 3, because we wanted to give Sarfaraz [Khan] also the position in which he usually bats. We didn’t want to change Rishabh [Pant] and KL, and hence Sarfaraz went at four and Virat batted at three,” Rohit explained that decision.