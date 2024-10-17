IND vs NZ 1st Test: Why did Rishabh Pant walk off the field?

Rishabh Pant walked off the field after picking up an injury on Thursday during the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Pant got hit on the side of the knee off Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery in the 37th over. The physios were called on immediately to take a look at the wicketkeeper-batter who was in pain, holding his right knee.
After a brief pause and on-field medical treatment, he wobbled off the ground.
Dhruv Jurel, who is the substitute wicketkeeper in India’s squad for this series, quickly padded up and replaced the 27-year-old Pant.
In the low-scoring first innings, Pant was the top-scorer for India, adding 20 runs off 49 deliveries. The host was bundled up for 46, its lowest-ever Test total at home.
It is also India’s third-lowest total in Tests and also its lowest total ever against New Zealand in the longest format.
