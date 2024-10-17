Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11

The Pro Kabaddi League which is essentially re-discovering and recreating the magic of a truly world-class sport is a very rare achievement in Indian sports, according to PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami.

“The best part of PKL is that all those who feature in the League walk across the country proudly saying that they are kabaddi players and with a sense of pride,” he said.

Speaking on the eve of the 11th season of PKL which kick-off off here on Friday, Goswami said the PKL is a rare achievement even though a decade of the League was not a long period given the length of other major leagues across the world.

“The best part of PKL is the very strong fan focus and connect with millions of them across the country. The whole objective is not to only produce superstar players but also super fans,” he explained.

“We are glad that PKL could provide the entertainment and the engaging narrative between the sport and the fans to keep evolving successfully over the last decade,” the PKL top official said.

“The glowing examples of PKL are in front of us (Bengaluru Bulls captain Pardeep Narwal and Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat). I remember them coming into the league when they were very young and yet to make a mark. Look, what PKL has done to players like them,” he said.

“For that matter anyone can get a fair view of how the players were at the start of PKL, how they are now and what kind of future is in store for them. I would like to inform you that the players’ purse was about Rs 60 lakhs in the first season and now it is Rs 5.5 crores,” Goswami said.

“The middle level player is getting about Rs 8 lakhs which is a pretty good amount. Importantly, there are so many kabaddi clubs that have come across the country,” he opined.

Reflecting on whether the PKL is not too long spreading over three months, the PKL Commissioner felt that when they took the decision to increase the number of matches, which is 22 matches per team now, all the stakeholders, including players and the franchisees were happy with the format.

“In fact, we can say the players are much fitter and stronger mentally too. We have to keep an eye on the sponsorship for the League too in this regard,” he added.

“Yes, we are glad that we were successful in ensuring first level competition and discovering a pool of gifted players till now. This by itself is a terrific achievement,” Goswami said.

“Well, there is always scope to be innovative and change in tune with the changing trends. But I am glad we have a very professional team which is conscious of this factor,” he explained.

“We do have plans to take the PKL to other countries and one of the cities which is keen to host is Melbourne thanks to the Victorian Government. Already, kabaddi has been a pretty decent hit in many African, Arab countries and Poland recently hosted European Cup championship too,” Goswami said.

Pawan, an Arjuna awardee, felt that the PKL had given him a new identity, fame and made him financially very sound too.

“When we started playing, getting a job was our priority. But, not any more,” explained Pawan, who revealed that in his first season he was paid Rs 4 lakhs and last season he got Rs.2.60 crores.

Pardeep, who is the raider with the highest number of points (1690) in all PKL, said that their first objective when they started playing PKL was to enjoy, give their best and help the teams win. “And, whatever we achieved is part of the process thanks to the very professional way PKL is being organised,” he opined.