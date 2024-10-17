Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

With the brand new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.
Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11
|Team
|Captain
|Coach
|Owner
|Bengal Warriorz
|Fazel Atrachali
|Prashant Surve
|Capri Sports
|Bengaluru Bulls
|Pardeep Narwal
|Randhir Singh Sherawat
|WL League Pvt. Ltd
|Dabang Delhi
|Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik
|Joginder Narwal
|Radha Kapoor
|Gujarat Giants
|Neeraj Kumar
|Ram Mehar Singh
|Adani Wilmar Ltd
|Haryana Steelers
|Jaideep Dahiya
|Manpreet Singh
|JSW Group
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Arjun Deshwal
|Sanjeev Baliyan
|Abhishek Bachchan
|Patna Pirates
|Shubham Shinde
|Narender Redu
|Rajesh Shah
|Puneri Paltan
|Aslam Inamdar
|BC Ramesh
|Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Tamil Thalaivas
|Sagar Rathee
|Udaya Kumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd
|Telugu Titans
|Pawan Kumar Sehrawat
|Krishan Kumar Hooda
|Veera Sports
|U Mumba
|Sunil Kumar
|Gholamreza Mazandarani
|Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
|UP Yoddhas
|Surender Gill
|Jasweer Singh
|GMR Group
