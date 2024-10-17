MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

Here’s the complete list of captains, coaches and owners ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League season 11 starting from October 18, 2024.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 18:39 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
All the team captains of PKL season 11.
All the team captains of PKL season 11. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

All the team captains of PKL season 11. | Photo Credit: PKL

With the brand new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

Captains, coaches and owners of PKL Season 11

Team Captain Coach Owner
Bengal Warriorz Fazel Atrachali Prashant Surve Capri Sports
Bengaluru Bulls Pardeep Narwal Randhir Singh Sherawat WL League Pvt. Ltd
Dabang Delhi Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik Joginder Narwal Radha Kapoor
Gujarat Giants Neeraj Kumar Ram Mehar Singh Adani Wilmar Ltd
Haryana Steelers Jaideep Dahiya Manpreet Singh JSW Group
Jaipur Pink Panthers Arjun Deshwal Sanjeev Baliyan Abhishek Bachchan
Patna Pirates Shubham Shinde Narender Redu Rajesh Shah
Puneri Paltan Aslam Inamdar BC Ramesh Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd
Tamil Thalaivas Sagar Rathee Udaya Kumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan Magnum Sports Pvt. Ltd
Telugu Titans Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Krishan Kumar Hooda Veera Sports
U Mumba Sunil Kumar Gholamreza Mazandarani Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
UP Yoddhas Surender Gill Jasweer Singh GMR Group

Related stories

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 11 /

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: New Zealand grabs India by collar, skittles host for its lowest total at home
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Playing 11s announced, Healy ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Clear misjudgement of the pitch, says Rohit after Indian collapse
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League: All the PKL rules explained ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Jaipur Pink Panthers match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian women’s football team beats Pakistan 5-2 in SAFF Championship 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: New Zealand grabs India by collar, skittles host for its lowest total at home
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. AUS-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl v Australia; Playing 11s announced, Healy ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Clear misjudgement of the pitch, says Rohit after Indian collapse
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment