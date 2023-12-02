Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?

With 424 points in defence, Iran’s Fazel Atrachali has the most tackle points in the Pro Kabaddi League’s history.

Fazel also holds the record for the most successful tackles. ‘Sultan’ from Iran has completed 400 tackles in 146 matches.

He is the only player to score more than 400 tackle points. In PKL 9, Fazel went past the Indian legend Manjeet Chhillar to achieve this feat.

Chillar sits second on the list with 391 points in 132 games.

The former U Mumba and Puneri Paltan skipper, Fazel is also the most successful captain of the league.

Fazel does not have much competition on the top of the defenders’ standing, given that Chhillar has moved on to coaching. The closest active defender to him is Sandeep Narwal with 360 points to his name in 156 matches.

Gujarat Giants bought Fazel in the auction for Rs. 1.60 cr and has named him the captain for PKL 10.