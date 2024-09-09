MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League 11 full schedule: Complete details of teams, dates, venues, live streaming info

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition commencing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 16:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Puneri Paltan will begin the tournament against Haryana Steelers on October 19.
Defending champion Puneri Paltan will begin the tournament against Haryana Steelers on October 19.
infoIcon

Defending champion Puneri Paltan will begin the tournament against Haryana Steelers on October 19. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will kick off on October 18 with a showdown between the Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match in Hyderabad.

The game will feature the home side Telugu Titans and its star raider Pawan Sehrawat against Pardeep Narwal, making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba’s Sunil Kumar – the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history after being bought for INR 1.015 Crores – take on the attacking prowess of Naveen Kumar, who is among the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C.

RELATED: PKL 2024: Jang Kun-Lee and the toll of being kabaddi’s evangelist in South Korea

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format, with the 2024 edition commencing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9.

It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg will begin at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 to December 24.

The schedule and venue for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Pro Kabaddi League live streaming info
Pro Kabaddi League 11 will be live broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

