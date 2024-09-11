MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan

The Indian Super League, started in 2014, has seen some legend of the game, such as Alessandro De Piero, Roberto Carlos and continues to be a fertile ground for Indian football development.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 19:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former India Football Captain I.M. Vijayan at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance for India, during the Four Nation Hero Intercontinental Cup football match between India and Kenya, on June 04, 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Former India Football Captain I.M. Vijayan at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance for India, during the Four Nation Hero Intercontinental Cup football match between India and Kenya, on June 04, 2018. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former India Football Captain I.M. Vijayan at Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during Sunil Chhetri’s 100th appearance for India, during the Four Nation Hero Intercontinental Cup football match between India and Kenya, on June 04, 2018. | Photo Credit: PRASHANT NAKWE/The Hindu

| Video Credit: ISL Media

The Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, said Kerala legend IM Vijayan on Tuesday as a part of the league’s promotional campaign called ‘Adangathu Avesham’.

‘Adangathu Avesham’ in Malayalam translates to ‘never-ending frenzy’. In the short video, Vijayan is seen speaking about the country’s top-tier is adored by fans of the Yellow Army.

“Some of the most talented players in the country are from Kerala, Kolkata and Goa. It’s a great thing that these youngsters are getting a chance to play in a professional setup as that of ISL. It’s the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans,” the former India striker said.

“We have watched top players from foreign countries like Roberto Carlos play on TV. But with ISL, our players got the opportunity to play with such foreigners. Our players want to play more against the top-quality opponents and learn from them. Because of ISL, football will become more popular in India,” Vijayan added.

Present along with the 55-year-old, who chairs All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee, was Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, who also shared his love for the beautiful game.

“Being a Malayali, football is there in my blood. I’ve been watching football since childhood and IM Vijayan sir is my childhood hero,” said the two-time Olympic bronze medallist. “For me, I was a goalkeeper even when I used to play football.”

Related Topics

IM Vijayan /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India captain Rohit Rajpal expects an even tie against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian gold medallists at Para Games
    Netra V,Kavita Menon,Saikat Chakraborty,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Silver medallist Thulasimathi reunites with trainer at Gopichand Academy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. PCB suspends national junior championship a day after it began due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2024-25: Preview, full squad, players to watch out for, transfer rating, expected finish
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC announces full squad with Panagiotis Dilmperis as head coach, team list, foreign signings
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 preview: Shock transfer, familiar contenders and Marquez’s dual role headline new season
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan
    Team Sportstar
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India captain Rohit Rajpal expects an even tie against Sweden
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian gold medallists at Para Games
    Netra V,Kavita Menon,Saikat Chakraborty,Anish Pathiyil,Nihit Sachdeva,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Silver medallist Thulasimathi reunites with trainer at Gopichand Academy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. PCB suspends national junior championship a day after it began due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment