ISL 2024-25: Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, says legend IM Vijayan

The Indian Super League is the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans, said Kerala legend IM Vijayan on Tuesday as a part of the league’s promotional campaign called ‘Adangathu Avesham’.

‘Adangathu Avesham’ in Malayalam translates to ‘never-ending frenzy’. In the short video, Vijayan is seen speaking about the country’s top-tier is adored by fans of the Yellow Army.

“Some of the most talented players in the country are from Kerala, Kolkata and Goa. It’s a great thing that these youngsters are getting a chance to play in a professional setup as that of ISL. It’s the favourite place for Kerala Blasters fans,” the former India striker said.

“We have watched top players from foreign countries like Roberto Carlos play on TV. But with ISL, our players got the opportunity to play with such foreigners. Our players want to play more against the top-quality opponents and learn from them. Because of ISL, football will become more popular in India,” Vijayan added.

Present along with the 55-year-old, who chairs All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee, was Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, who also shared his love for the beautiful game.

“Being a Malayali, football is there in my blood. I’ve been watching football since childhood and IM Vijayan sir is my childhood hero,” said the two-time Olympic bronze medallist. “For me, I was a goalkeeper even when I used to play football.”