East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-1 MBSG; MacLaren scores to take the lead

EBFC vs MBSG LIVE score: Catch the updates from the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Oct 19, 2024 20:20 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal is last in the points table with zero points from four games while Mohun Bagan is fourth with seven points from as many games.
East Bengal is last in the points table with zero points from four games while Mohun Bagan is fourth with seven points from as many games. | Photo Credit: ISL
lightbox-info

East Bengal is last in the points table with zero points from four games while Mohun Bagan is fourth with seven points from as many games.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indian Super League 2024-25 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • October 19, 2024 20:20
    HALFTIME
    45+3’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG

    And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.

  • October 19, 2024 20:18
    45+2’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG

    David looks to start an attack but he is wrestled off the ball by Colaco.

  • October 19, 2024 20:17
    45’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG

    Three minutes of added time to play in the first half.

  • October 19, 2024 20:16
    44’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG

    EBFC is looking for an immediate response as Anwar tries an ambitious shot from way out. The ball ends up sailing way over the bar and out for a goal kick.

  • October 19, 2024 20:12
    GOAL
    41’ GOAALL!! EBFC 0-1 MBSG

    MACLAREN SCORESS!! Manvir gets the ball on the right and he plays a low pass into the six-yard area. Poor defending from the EBFC players as MacLaren touches the ball into the back of the net.

  • October 19, 2024 20:12
    40’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    A ball is played forward for MacLaren, who holds off Yuste long enough to pass it to Colaco. He does not get a shot off in time and Gill gathers the ball in the end.

  • October 19, 2024 20:09
    38’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Stewart plays in a good cross from the left which is missed by everyone inside the box.

  • October 19, 2024 20:07
    YELLOW CARD
    36’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    A long throw-in comes from the left which is cleared away. Souvik and Stewart challenge for the ball and the former ends up getting a yellow for a foul.

  • October 19, 2024 20:06
    35’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Talal stands over a freekick and puts a cross into the middle. The MBSG defence does well to clear the ball away for a throw.

  • October 19, 2024 20:03
    32’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    The match is paused for a drinks break.

  • October 19, 2024 20:02
    31’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Colaco gets the ball on the left. He dribbles to the edge of the box and takes a shot with his right, which takes a deflection and goes wide of the left post. 

  • October 19, 2024 20:01
    29’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Colaco gives the ball to Apuia outside the box. He tries to chip it into the box for MacLaren but the ball ends up going out for a goal kick.

  • October 19, 2024 19:59
    28’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    MBSG gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Cleiton fouls Aldred.

  • October 19, 2024 19:58
    26’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    EBFC is on the attack now as Nandha plays Crespo through on the right. He cuts the ball back to Talal inside the box. His first time shot ends up going just wide of the right post.

  • October 19, 2024 19:57
    25’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Stewart puts in a corner from the right. Manvir gets a head on it at the near post and forces another brilliant save from Gill. 

  • October 19, 2024 19:55
    24’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    East Bengal has its first corner of the match but the cross is caught by Kaith. He launches the ball to Colaco who is on the break. 

    Gill comes way off his line to clear the ball away from danger.

  • October 19, 2024 19:54
    22’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Talal plays the freekick into the box but the flag goes up for offside against Nandha.

  • October 19, 2024 19:53
    21’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    East Bengal is trying to control the game now as Talal holds the ball in the middle of the pitch and wins a foul from Apuia.

  • October 19, 2024 19:51
    OFFSIDE
    19’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG | OFFSIDE

    MBSG plays a corner short and Colaco puts in a cross from the left. Manvir gets his head on the ball and puts it into the back of the net. But his celebrations are cut short as the flag goes up for offside.

  • October 19, 2024 19:49
    18’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Stewart with a brilliant cross into the box for MacLaren. He hits it first time from point-blank range and forces a brilliant reaction save from Gill.

  • October 19, 2024 19:48
    17’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Colaco is on the left of the box now. He gets past Rakip and crosses the ball but the pass is heavy and the ball goes past the penalty box. 

  • October 19, 2024 19:47
    16’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Stewart puts in a cross from the left for MBSG which is cleared away by the EBFC defense.

  • October 19, 2024 19:46
    15’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Cleiton tries a cheeky pass into the box for Crespo but ends up overhitting pass as the ball goes out for a goal kick.

  • October 19, 2024 19:44
    12’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    EBFC finally has the possession as Yuste plays a ball over the top to David. He lays it off to Nandha on the right. 

    He puts in a cross into the middle where Cleiton gets a head on it. The rebound falls to the EBFC captain, but his shot is saved easily by Kaith.

  • October 19, 2024 19:41
    9’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Mohun Bagan is enjoying possession in the opening minutes of this Derby with the game being played entirely in EBFC’s half.

  • October 19, 2024 19:38
    7’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Colaco plays the corner in from the left and the clearance falls back to him. He goes for goal from the rebound but Gill does well to catch the ball.

  • October 19, 2024 19:37
    6’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Colaco in from the left now. He takes a shot with his left and forces Yuste to make a block. 

  • October 19, 2024 19:36
    4’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Stewart plays a lovely ball forward for Manvir. Lakra does well to close him down and clear the ball away for a corner.

  • October 19, 2024 19:35
    3’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    Chance!! Rai plays a ball over the top for Manvir. He drives into the box from the right and tries to play a low cross into the middle. Yuste does well to clear the ball away from danger.

  • October 19, 2024 19:33
    1’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    An early stop in the match as Colaco goes down after a tackle from Souvik. He is back on his feet and play resumes.

  • October 19, 2024 19:31
    KICK OFF!! EBFC 0-0 MBSG

    East Bengal kicks off the match shooting from right to left.

  • October 19, 2024 19:24
    MATCH STARTS SOON!!

    The players are making their way into the Salt Lake Stadium. Cleiton Silva leads East Bengal while Subhasish Bose leads Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

  • October 19, 2024 19:17
    TAKE A LOOK AT THE REAL-TIME PICTURES FROM THE KOLKATA DERBY

    LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25

    East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Follow the live updates of the first big Kolkata derby between EBFC and MBSG, being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • October 19, 2024 19:07
    LAST FIVE MATCHES BETWEEN EBFC AND MBSG

    Mohun Bagan SG (3) 1-1 (2)East Bengal - Lucknow exhibition match

    Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal - ISL 2023-24

    Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal - ISL 2023-24

    Mohun Bagan SG 1-3 East Bengal, January 2023 - Kalinga Super Cup

    Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 East Bengal, September 2023 - Durand Cup Final

  • October 19, 2024 18:56
    TAKE A LOOK AT THE KEY BATTLES AHEAD OF THE KOLKATA DERBY

    ISL 2024-25: Three key battles to look for ahead of the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan match

    East Bengal fans hardly have anything to be optimistic about the clash for their club has lost all its matches in ISL this season while Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan Sporting in its previous match.

  • October 19, 2024 18:47
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Mohun Bagan SG has maintained a 100 per cent unbeaten record in the Kolkata derby, having won seven matches and drawn one against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League.

    Played - 394 

    East Bengal - 139 

    Mohun Bagan - 129 

    Draw - 126

  • October 19, 2024 18:39
    Subhasish Bose says MBSG will not be taking EBFC lightly

    Kolkata derby 2024: Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish refuses to take East Bengal lightly; Sahal back in reckoning

    On paper, Mohun Bagan holds the edge over East Bengal with the two teams set to lock horns in the Kolkata derby, but Subhasish Bose clarified that the Mariners will not be taking their opponents lightly.

  • October 19, 2024 18:30
    EAST BENGAL STARTING XI

    Gill(gk), Anwar, Rakip, Yuste, Lakra, Talal, Crespo, Souvik, Nandha, Lalhlansanga, Cleiton

  • October 19, 2024 18:28
    MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI

    Kaith(gk), Aldred, Subhasish, Rodriguez, Rai, Thapa, Colaco, Apuia, Manvir, MacLaren, Stewart

  • October 19, 2024 18:26
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • October 19, 2024 18:01
    PREVIEW

    ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum in Kolkata against depleted East Bengal

    East Bengal has lost all its matches in ISL this season, leading to coach Carles Cuadrat resigning mid-season and could have new gaffer Oscar Bruzon take charge soon.

  • October 19, 2024 18:00
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    East Bengal: Debjit(gk), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Lakra, Jeakson, Crespo, Souvik, Talal, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos

    Mohun Bagan SG: Kaith(gk), Subhasish, Rodriguez, Aldred, Rai, Stewart, Thapa, Apuia, Liston, Maclaren, Manvir

  • October 19, 2024 18:00
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 19 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

