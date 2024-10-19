East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-1 MBSG; MacLaren scores to take the lead

- October 19, 2024 20:20HALFTIME45+3’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG
And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.
- October 19, 2024 20:1845+2’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG
David looks to start an attack but he is wrestled off the ball by Colaco.
- October 19, 2024 20:1745’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG
Three minutes of added time to play in the first half.
- October 19, 2024 20:1644’ EBFC 0-1 MBSG
EBFC is looking for an immediate response as Anwar tries an ambitious shot from way out. The ball ends up sailing way over the bar and out for a goal kick.
- October 19, 2024 20:12GOAL41’ GOAALL!! EBFC 0-1 MBSG
MACLAREN SCORESS!! Manvir gets the ball on the right and he plays a low pass into the six-yard area. Poor defending from the EBFC players as MacLaren touches the ball into the back of the net.
- October 19, 2024 20:1240’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
A ball is played forward for MacLaren, who holds off Yuste long enough to pass it to Colaco. He does not get a shot off in time and Gill gathers the ball in the end.
- October 19, 2024 20:0938’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Stewart plays in a good cross from the left which is missed by everyone inside the box.
- October 19, 2024 20:07YELLOW CARD36’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
A long throw-in comes from the left which is cleared away. Souvik and Stewart challenge for the ball and the former ends up getting a yellow for a foul.
- October 19, 2024 20:0635’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Talal stands over a freekick and puts a cross into the middle. The MBSG defence does well to clear the ball away for a throw.
- October 19, 2024 20:0332’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
The match is paused for a drinks break.
- October 19, 2024 20:0231’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Colaco gets the ball on the left. He dribbles to the edge of the box and takes a shot with his right, which takes a deflection and goes wide of the left post.
- October 19, 2024 20:0129’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Colaco gives the ball to Apuia outside the box. He tries to chip it into the box for MacLaren but the ball ends up going out for a goal kick.
- October 19, 2024 19:5928’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
MBSG gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Cleiton fouls Aldred.
- October 19, 2024 19:5826’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
EBFC is on the attack now as Nandha plays Crespo through on the right. He cuts the ball back to Talal inside the box. His first time shot ends up going just wide of the right post.
- October 19, 2024 19:5725’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Stewart puts in a corner from the right. Manvir gets a head on it at the near post and forces another brilliant save from Gill.
- October 19, 2024 19:5524’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal has its first corner of the match but the cross is caught by Kaith. He launches the ball to Colaco who is on the break.
Gill comes way off his line to clear the ball away from danger.
- October 19, 2024 19:5422’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Talal plays the freekick into the box but the flag goes up for offside against Nandha.
- October 19, 2024 19:5321’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal is trying to control the game now as Talal holds the ball in the middle of the pitch and wins a foul from Apuia.
- October 19, 2024 19:51OFFSIDE19’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG | OFFSIDE
MBSG plays a corner short and Colaco puts in a cross from the left. Manvir gets his head on the ball and puts it into the back of the net. But his celebrations are cut short as the flag goes up for offside.
- October 19, 2024 19:4918’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Stewart with a brilliant cross into the box for MacLaren. He hits it first time from point-blank range and forces a brilliant reaction save from Gill.
- October 19, 2024 19:4817’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Colaco is on the left of the box now. He gets past Rakip and crosses the ball but the pass is heavy and the ball goes past the penalty box.
- October 19, 2024 19:4716’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Stewart puts in a cross from the left for MBSG which is cleared away by the EBFC defense.
- October 19, 2024 19:4615’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Cleiton tries a cheeky pass into the box for Crespo but ends up overhitting pass as the ball goes out for a goal kick.
- October 19, 2024 19:4412’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
EBFC finally has the possession as Yuste plays a ball over the top to David. He lays it off to Nandha on the right.
He puts in a cross into the middle where Cleiton gets a head on it. The rebound falls to the EBFC captain, but his shot is saved easily by Kaith.
- October 19, 2024 19:419’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Mohun Bagan is enjoying possession in the opening minutes of this Derby with the game being played entirely in EBFC’s half.
- October 19, 2024 19:387’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Colaco plays the corner in from the left and the clearance falls back to him. He goes for goal from the rebound but Gill does well to catch the ball.
- October 19, 2024 19:376’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Colaco in from the left now. He takes a shot with his left and forces Yuste to make a block.
- October 19, 2024 19:364’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Stewart plays a lovely ball forward for Manvir. Lakra does well to close him down and clear the ball away for a corner.
- October 19, 2024 19:353’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
Chance!! Rai plays a ball over the top for Manvir. He drives into the box from the right and tries to play a low cross into the middle. Yuste does well to clear the ball away from danger.
- October 19, 2024 19:331’ EBFC 0-0 MBSG
An early stop in the match as Colaco goes down after a tackle from Souvik. He is back on his feet and play resumes.
- October 19, 2024 19:31KICK OFF!! EBFC 0-0 MBSG
East Bengal kicks off the match shooting from right to left.
- October 19, 2024 19:24MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players are making their way into the Salt Lake Stadium. Cleiton Silva leads East Bengal while Subhasish Bose leads Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
- October 19, 2024 19:17TAKE A LOOK AT THE REAL-TIME PICTURES FROM THE KOLKATA DERBY
- October 19, 2024 19:07LAST FIVE MATCHES BETWEEN EBFC AND MBSG
Mohun Bagan SG (3) 1-1 (2)East Bengal - Lucknow exhibition match
Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 East Bengal - ISL 2023-24
Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 East Bengal - ISL 2023-24
Mohun Bagan SG 1-3 East Bengal, January 2023 - Kalinga Super Cup
Mohun Bagan SG 1-0 East Bengal, September 2023 - Durand Cup Final
- October 19, 2024 18:56TAKE A LOOK AT THE KEY BATTLES AHEAD OF THE KOLKATA DERBY
- October 19, 2024 18:47HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Mohun Bagan SG has maintained a 100 per cent unbeaten record in the Kolkata derby, having won seven matches and drawn one against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League.
Played - 394
East Bengal - 139
Mohun Bagan - 129
Draw - 126
- October 19, 2024 18:39Subhasish Bose says MBSG will not be taking EBFC lightly
Kolkata derby 2024: Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish refuses to take East Bengal lightly; Sahal back in reckoning
On paper, Mohun Bagan holds the edge over East Bengal with the two teams set to lock horns in the Kolkata derby, but Subhasish Bose clarified that the Mariners will not be taking their opponents lightly.
- October 19, 2024 18:30EAST BENGAL STARTING XI
Gill(gk), Anwar, Rakip, Yuste, Lakra, Talal, Crespo, Souvik, Nandha, Lalhlansanga, Cleiton
- October 19, 2024 18:28MOHUN BAGAN STARTING XI
Kaith(gk), Aldred, Subhasish, Rodriguez, Rai, Thapa, Colaco, Apuia, Manvir, MacLaren, Stewart
- October 19, 2024 18:26LINEUPS OUT!!
- October 19, 2024 18:00PREDICTED LINEUPS
East Bengal: Debjit(gk), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Lakra, Jeakson, Crespo, Souvik, Talal, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos
Mohun Bagan SG: Kaith(gk), Subhasish, Rodriguez, Aldred, Rai, Stewart, Thapa, Apuia, Liston, Maclaren, Manvir
- October 19, 2024 18:00LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 19 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Telugu Titans 14-16 Tamil Thalaivas; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers later
- India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup updates: Badoni, Wadhera fall in quick succession; IND 128/4 (16)
- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: EBFC 0-1 MBSG; MacLaren scores to take the lead
- LIVE East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan in pictures: Real-time gallery of Kolkata derby in ISL 2024-25
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bharat, Nitish rescue Andhra after Gujarat skipper Gaja’s exploits on Day 2
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE