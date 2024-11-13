Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, one of India’s captains and goalkeepers, trod the path of optimism while talking about India’s chances to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Talking to reporters before India’s international friendly against Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18, he said: “Qualifying for the Asian Cup is something we should be achieving. I think that is the minimum for us because we have done it in the last two editions. This should be a no-brainer for us.”

India has had a year to forget in 2024, having played 10 matches and losing six of them, including a 1-2 shock loss to lower-ranked Afghanistan.

It now has a new coach in Manolo Marquez, but the team has plummeted in the FIFA rankings, from 99 in July last year to 126 in September.

However, under Marquez, it has risen a spot in the last rankings, and Gurpreet feels the team will continue its ascent with time.

“I think a transition like this will always be difficult. I think everything would have been fine if we had started winning games from Day 1. But the most important thing we need to remember is that since coach Manolo took over, we have played very competitive teams,” he quipped.

Marquez, who won the Indian Super League Cup with Hyderabad FC in 2022, succeeded Igor Stimac as India coach but has yet to win a match, losing one and drawing two.

“What he wants to instil is always going to take time, and as players, we are getting closer to what he wants with every camp,” Gurpreet said.

“The closest reference would be the last game that we played (a 1-1 draw with Vietnam). With training, time and his level of coaching and experience, I am sure that we will be a strong team in the qualifiers.”

Marquez introduced several new faces in the squad for the Malaysia clash, such as Irfan Yadwad, Jithin MS, Vibin Mohanan and Hmingthanmawia Ralte, looking to shape a brighter future.

Jithin, with four goals and three assists in six games, was the most important player for NorthEast United in the Durand Cup this season as the Highlanders won their maiden trophy in August 2024.

“These boys have done well in the ISL (and domestic circuit). So, it’s important to have these (new) faces come in and have a taste of what the National team is all about. To some, what might look very nice and green from the other side turns out to be a whole different scenario (once they come in),” Gurpreet added.

India is the first national team assignment for Marquez, and ending the year with no wins would be something the Spaniard will be desperate to avoid, with the Asian Cup qualifiers beginning in March next year.

“It (the atmosphere in the camp) is very positive now, but let’s not expect too much and remain humble, keep our heads down and keep working because I don’t think we have got even 30 days together in the few months coach Manolo has come. But with time, we will be there soon,” Gurpreet said.