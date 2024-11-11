DMK Afzal, a 1962 Asian Games champion with India in football, struggling with finances and memory loss

D. M. K. Afzal, a member of the gold-medal-winning football team in the 1962 Asian Games, presents a sorry state which many footballers of the golden era from Hyderabad under the tutelage of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim had undergone with little help from the authorities concerned.

For the record, the 81-year-old Afzal featured in two league games of that team in the Asiad and like many was a product of the era when football was more of a passion than anything else for many.

Unfortunately, the star footballer of yesteryears is now struggling with age-related health issues, the most disturbing being the loss of memory.

MORE FROM HYDERABAD FOOTBALL: Indian football legend Syed Nayeemuddin distraught after losing 1970 Asiad bronze

“Obviously, there is a lack of coherence. He is confining himself to one-word replies. We are finding it extremely difficult, especially given the medical treatment being so expensive,” said Afzal’s wife Asra Begum, who is the solitary member looking after the footballer.

“All that we have is the Bank’s pension (Afzal retired from the State Bank group) and some nominal pension which ex-footballers are getting. Even this is not regular,” she said in a chat with Sportstar.

“We will be grateful if someone takes care of at least the medical expenses,” she appealed.

Afzal wearing with the Asian Games gold medal in a recent programme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former India captain Victor Amalraj, who met Afzal only recently, recalls that the gold medallist belonged to the era when Indians played fearless football.

“And, it is really sad to see him in bad shape. We (former and current players) are trying our best to help Afzal Saab,” he said.

Telangana Football Association Secretary G. P. Palguna, a former international, said he would first help Afzal financially on his own and then try what best he and the federation could do.

ALSO READ: AIFF’s chief refereeing officer Kettle claims standard of referees in India improving

“Yes, we will bring to the notice of the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (who is an ardent football lover) about the poor health and the struggle Afzal Sir is facing. It would be great at least if someone takes care of the medical expenses,” Palguna said. “I will also put up his case at the AIFF meeting on November 14 and request it to provide financial support,” he added.

For a contemporary of some of the finest footballers in Indian history including P.K. Banerjee, Asiad gold medal-winning team captain Chuni Goswami, T. Balaraman, goalkeeper Peter Thangaraj, Afzal is a loner now in the twilight of his career, looking at the long tunnel of despair for some hope sooner rather than later.