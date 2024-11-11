Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia

Gautam Gambhir hasn’t had a smooth start to his international coaching career. Even though India won the T20I series against Sri Lanka in August, followed by the Test series against Bangladesh, it went on to lose the ODIs against Sri Lanka and the biggest defeat in Tests came last week when the team went 0-3 down against New Zealand at home.

But Gambhir made it clear that the setbacks won’t change his approach. For him, it’s always about putting the team first over personal milestones and that’s something he wants the players to follow as well.

“The only conversation I have had - be it with the seniors or be it the experienced players or the youngsters - is to keep Indian cricket ahead of any other thing. To keep the team ahead of their personal milestones,” Gambhir said on Monday, ahead of the team’s departure to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Because that is what team sport is all about. And that is how team sport is meant to be played. I am sure that is something that will continue to happen in future as well. We will keep having the same conversation. It is about the ‘team first’ ideology, philosophy as compared to any other thing,” the head coach added.

And, by his own admission, the ‘smallest of things’ will make a huge difference in helping the team achieve its goal, despite teething troubles.

“When you start talking about or thinking about the team - be it a spell where you have to be boring at times, be it that unbelievable catch or playing the session - I think all the other things can take a back seat,” Gambhir said, adding: “And that is something which we will keep talking to the youngsters and everyone in the dressing room because that is how we want to be seen as - absolutely selfless and more importantly absolutely positive.”

Before taking up the job, Gambhir was aware of the fact that with the role, the expectations would also be high, and having played at the highest level for a long time, he understands what it takes to handle pressure. “What difference does social media make in my life and for that matter, anyone’s life? When I took up this job, I always knew that it was going to be a highly difficult job and a highly prestigious job as well.

“And honestly, I don’t think I am feeling the heat because my job is to be absolutely honest and there are some incredibly tough people in that dressing room who have achieved some great things for the country and will continue to achieve some great things for the country,” Gambhir said on the backlash that he and the team has faced following the defeat against New Zealand.

India will have about ten days before the first Test against Australia begins in Perth and Gambhir believes that adaptability will be the key. “The first and foremost challenge is obviously the conditions because when you play at home in India as compared to when you play in Australia, obviously the conditions are completely different.

“We have got a lot of experienced players who have been to Australia a lot many times. So, obviously their experience will come in handy for the young players as well. These 10 days are going to be very crucial, but come (November) 22nd morning, we should be absolutely ready and ready to fire from ball one…”

Talking about a congested international calendar, the coach said it’s up to the BCCI and the ICC to look into the issue. “Whatever it is in front of me, we are going to try and give our best. And I am not going to say that it is ideal or not, but that is the way life is. And that is not only with Indian cricket, that is with a lot of other teams as well. Look at Australia. Australia is playing T20s ahead of the five Test matches as well,” he added.