 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs NZ: New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury

The team said Lockie Ferguson would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 09:18 IST , Melbourne - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka after suffering a calf strain in the second Twenty20 match.

Ferguson was struck down with the injury soon after becoming his nation’s sixth bowler to take a T20 hat-trick as New Zealand won by five runs in Dambulla on Sunday to split the series 1-1.

The team said he would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

READ | AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Gurbaz and Omarzai guide Afghanistan to series win over Bangladesh

“We’re gutted for Lockie,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us.”

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in the squad.

“Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” said Stead.

Related Topics

Lockie Ferguson /

Sri Lanka /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ: New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener
    AFP
  3. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans
    AP
  4. Bayern Munich extends Jan-Christian Dreesen’s contract as CEO
    AP
  5. Nations League: Koeman confirms De Jong’s return for Netherlands, Depay misses out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SL vs NZ: New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Gurbaz and Omarzai guide Afghanistan to series win over Bangladesh
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI Highlights: Gurbaz scores century as Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by five wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmeet Singh Interview: Playing for the USA, being part of multicultural squads, eyeing the 2028 Olympics in LA
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  5. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs NZ: New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of ODI series against Sri Lanka with calf injury
    Reuters
  2. ATP Finals: Zverev eases past Rublev in campaign opener
    AFP
  3. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans
    AP
  4. Bayern Munich extends Jan-Christian Dreesen’s contract as CEO
    AP
  5. Nations League: Koeman confirms De Jong’s return for Netherlands, Depay misses out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment