 />
ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner awarded year-end No. 1 trophy in front of home fans

Jannik Sinner was awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Published : Nov 12, 2024 08:44 IST , TURIN, Italy

AP
Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the 2024 World Number 1 ATP trophy.
Italy's Jannik Sinner lifts the 2024 World Number 1 ATP trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the 2024 World Number 1 ATP trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jannik Sinner was awarded the trophy for finishing the year at No. 1 in the rankings before his home fans at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Sinner won the Australian Open and U.S. Open for his first two Grand Slam titles. He mathematically secured the year-end No. 1 a month ago.

“There’s no place better to celebrate this trophy,” Sinner said as his mom, Siglinde, looked on in tears. “Thanks for all of your support.”

The 23-year-old Sinner is the 19th different player to claim the year-end honour and the 29th man overall to be No. 1.

READ | Ruud beats Alcaraz in ATP finals opener

“I think he’s the man to beat for a long time,” said former No. 1 Boris Becker, who took part in the trophy presentation.

Sinner beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match on Sunday at the year-ending event for the top eight players and meets Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling in the case is expected early next year.

