Nations League: Belgium faces Injury setback as four players pull out against Italy and Israel

Belgium has been hit by a raft of injuries ahead of its Nations League showdown with Italy on Thursday with four players pulling out of the clash in Brussels, as well as Sunday’s meeting against Israel in Budapest.

Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku, Malick Fofana and Joaquin Seys are all out with injury with Samuel Mbangula, Arthur Vermeeren, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Killian Sardella called up in their place, officials said on Monday.

The 19-year-old Seys was carried off with a leg injury playing for Club Brugge at the weekend and misses out on his first call-up.

The 20-year-old winger Mbangula, who made his debut at Juventus this season after coming through their junior ranks, is new to the squad as is Sardella, the Anderlecht right back.

Teenager Vermeeren, who plays at RB Leipzig, has already won four caps and Sevilla striker Sambi Lokonga has a single appearance for Belgium but was last called up in March 2022.

Belgium is third in Group A2, six points behind leaders Italy and five adrift of second placed France. It must win its last two games, and hope other results go its way, if it is to advance to the quarterfinals.