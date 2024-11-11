Premier League 2024-25: Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United after interim manager stint

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Manchester United after his four-match stint as interim manager, the club confirmed on Monday.

The former United striker joined the club during the summer and took charge of the team after Erik ten Hag was sacked following the club’s loss against West Ham United.

“Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend,” the club said in a statement.

“We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford,” it added.

The 48-year old won three and drew one out of his four games in charge, beating Leicester City 3-0 in his final game on Sunday.

New manager Ruben Amorim arrived at the United’s Carrington training complex on Monday afternoon and is expected to take charge of the side for the first time against Ipswich Town on November 24.

United informed that three other coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel have also departed the club and added that the full men’s first team coaching composition will be confirmed in due time.