 />
Premier League 2024-25: Postecoglou says Spurs’ inconsistency down to him

Having eliminated Manchester City in the League Cup before beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League last weekend, Spurs was stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 11:56 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town.
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou took responsibility for his side’s inconsistency this season after they fell to a shock 2-1 home loss to promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

Having eliminated Manchester City in the League Cup before beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League last weekend, Spurs was stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

On Sunday, boos rang out from Spurs fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002. The defeat left Spurs in 10th place with 16 points from 11 matches.

“The inconsistency we’re having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area,” Postecoglou told reporters.

ALSO READ | Ipswich Town stuns Tottenham Hotspur to claim first win of season

The Australian did not think Spurs’ Thursday-Sunday run of fixtures was the reason for their struggles. “If we were seeing that we’d probably feel it more at the end of games and we’re not feeling it at the end of games,” he added.

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and striker Dominic Solanke both left Sunday’s game due to injury but Postecoglou thought both players had avoided serious problems.

“I think Pape is all right. He just got a bit of a knock,” he added. “Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2024-25 /

Tottenham Hotspur /

Ange Postecoglou

