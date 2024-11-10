 />
Premier League 2024-25: Howe praises ‘gold dust’ Joelinton after Newcastle win at Forest

Forest led 1-0 at halftime, but a superb second period from the visitors saw it score goals through Alexander Isak, Brazilian Joelinton and Harvey Barnes to claim a deserved victory.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 22:58 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Joelinton of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Newcastle United FC at City Ground on November 10, 2024, in Nottingham, England.
Joelinton of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Newcastle United FC at City Ground on November 10, 2024, in Nottingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Joelinton of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Newcastle United FC at City Ground on November 10, 2024, in Nottingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe praised the versatility of forward Joelinton, who was the catalyst for a comeback 3-1 Premier League victory over host Nottingham Forest on Sunday that moved his side into the top half of the table.

Forest led 1-0 at halftime, but a superb second period from the visitors saw it score goals through Alexander Isak, Brazilian Joelinton and Harvey Barnes to claim a deserved victory.

“Joelinton is like gold dust because wherever you put him, you know he’s going to do a good job,“ Howe told SkySports. “His attitude never changes in training. He’s playing in different positions, so he has to do the training. I’m really pleased again with his performance.”

Howe said he hoped his side could find some consistency in the coming matches after an indifferent start to the league campaign.

ALSO READ: Man United thrashes Leicester City again as Nistelrooy ends stint as interim manager unbeaten

“The Premier League is really, really tight this season, and you need consistent victories, and it can really elevate you,“ he said. “Everyone is searching for a formula that guarantees them victories. We’ve looked much more like ourselves in the past few games.

“I still feel there is more to come, and we can improve.”

He was, though, not pleased with the first half from his side when they looked passive and allowed Forest to take the lead through Murillo.

“Hopefully, they are a significant three points for us. We desperately didn’t want to fall flat today. It is a tough ground and team to play and to come from behind as well, it’s a really good day for us,“ Howe said.

“I felt we were slightly inconsistent -– I wasn’t that happy with our first-half performance. It was a bit slow and not direct enough. The passing was a bit, sideward.

“I wanted to see more energy and more sprinting and more direct duels. We were turning down opportunities to attack, and that isn’t like us, and it suited Nottingham Forest.” 

