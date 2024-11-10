Serie A 2024-25: Roma sacks Ivan Juric amid Roberto Mancini reports

Roma sacked Ivan Juric, less than two months after hiring him to replace Daniele De Rossi, as the Serie A club lurched deeper into crisis following Sunday’s 3-2 home defeat to Bologna.

Juric, who was hired until the end of the season in September, was dismissed with Roma languishing in 12th place in Italy’s top flight, just four points above the relegation zone after 12 matches.

“We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks,” said Roma in a statement.

“He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” it added.

Italian media report that former Italy coach Roberto Mancini is the front-runner to become Roma’s fourth coach of 2024 following Juric, De Rossi and Jose Mourinho, who was fired in January.

Mancini is available after losing his job as coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, a position he took after surprisingly resigning from his Italy post in August last year.

“The search for a new head coach has already begun and we expect an announcement in the coming days,” added Roma.

Whoever takes charge will arrive at a delicate time as supporters fume at both Roma’s players and the direction of the club under billionaire American owner Dan Friedkin.

The sudden sacking in September of club icon De Rossi, who had signed a three-year contract in the summer after guiding the capital club to the Europa League semi-finals, enraged fans.

Senior players Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante have been repeatedly targeted with boos from the stands following rumours around Rome that they had a hand in De Rossi being fired.

De Rossi was sacked after Roma picked up just three points from its opening four Serie A fixtures but Juric has failed to bring supporters to his side after just four wins from 12 matches in all competitions.