Bruno Fernandes felicitated for 250th match for Man United, scores against Leicester City in Premier League

Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes was felicitated by Jim Ratcliffe for completing 250 games at the club, before their match against Leicester City on Sunday.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 19:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is set to complete 250 appearances at the club when he starts against Leicester City in the Premier League
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is set to complete 250 appearances at the club when he starts against Leicester City in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is set to complete 250 appearances at the club when he starts against Leicester City in the Premier League | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United’s captain Bruno Fernandes was felicitated by Jim Ratcliffe for completing 250 games at the club, before their Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday.

Fernandes, who joined the Red Devils from Portuguese first division side Sporting CP in 2020, has become one of their most important players in the last four years, with 82 goals and 72 assists in all competitions.

Against the Foxes on Sunday, he added another goal to his kitty, scoring from an Amad Diallo assist in the 17th minute at the Old Trafford Stadium.

The 30-year-old has won two trophies with the team so far, clinching the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup a year later, under former manager Erik ten Hag.

ALSO READ: Manchester United players want Van Nistelrooy to stay on, says Onana

Though the Portugal international has looked consistent personally, with three goals and six assists so far, United is having a forgettable season so far, having sacked Ten Hag and suffering its worst-ever start in the Premier League.

The team, at 13th in the standings, is playing Leicester City at home under interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, under the whom the club battered the Foxes 5-2 in their previous clash, in the League Cup last month.

The Dutchman is expected to leave as another incoming from Sporting, this time its manager Ruben Amorim, takes charge of the team from November 11.

