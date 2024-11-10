 />
SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick

Ferguson has joined an exclusive list of five Kiwi bowlers including Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry to pick a T20I hat-trick.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 21:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Janith Perera.
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Janith Perera. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Janith Perera. | Photo Credit: AP

Lockie Ferguson became the fifth New Zealand bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20Is during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on Sunday.

Ferguson’s hat-trick came across two overs with the first wicket off the last ball of sixth over and the next two= off the first two balls of eighth over.

The fast bowler first removed Kusal Perera (3), then had Kamindu Mendis LBW (1) and finally had Charith Asalanka caught off his first delivery.

Ferguson has joined an exclusive list of five Kiwi bowlers including Jacob Oram, Tim Southee, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry to pick a T20I hat-trick.

Overall, this is the sixth instance where a bowler from New Zealand has picked a up hat-trick in T20Is with Southee achieving this feat twice. New Zealand has drawn equal with Sri Lanka for most hat-tricks taken by a country in the shortest format.

List of hat-tricks by New Zealand bowlers

1. Jacob Oram vs SL (2009)

2. Tim Southee vs PAK (2010)

3. Michael Bracewell vs IRE (2022)

4. Tim Southee vs IND (2022)

5. Matt Henry vs PAK (2023)

6. Lockie Ferguson vs SL (2024)

Lockie Ferguson

