 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race

With this win, Chithambaram (3.5) has joined Iranian Amin Tabatabaei (3.5) to trail leaders Erigaisi (4) and Levon Aronian (4) by just half-point.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Aravindh Chithambaram defeated Arjun Erigaisi in sixth round of the Chennai Grandmasters.
Aravindh Chithambaram defeated Arjun Erigaisi in sixth round of the Chennai Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Aravindh Chithambaram defeated Arjun Erigaisi in sixth round of the Chennai Grandmasters. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Aravindh Chithambaram beat Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round to open up the title race in the second edition of the Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament at the Anna Centenary Library auditorium here on Saturday.

Chithambaram repeated the Trompowsky opening, which he played against Levon Aronian (US) in the fourth round. He said he thought Erigaisi probably wasn’t expecting him to repeat it.  

“When I was in time pressure, I was really nervous. The position was still complicated. I thought I would blunder,” he said, speaking about the time he felt the most unnerved during the game. 

Asked what his mindset was going into the game, knowing that he would be facing an in-form Erigaisi, he said: “I didn’t think too much about it. I knew it would be a fighting game, because I was playing Arjun and he’s always a fighter. I also tried to be solid.”

Also read | Resourcefulness, resilience, planning: GMs highlight key takeaways

With this win, Chithambaram (3.5) has joined Iranian Amin Tabatabaei (3.5) to trail leaders Erigaisi (4) and Aronian (4) by just half-point.

If both Erigaisi and Aronian win in the seventh and final round on Sunday, the title-winner will be decided on tie-break. For Chithambaram to win the tournament, Erigaisi and Aronian have to lose and he has to win versus Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo in the final round.

A three-way tie is also a possibility, should Erigaisi and Aronian draw with Chithambaram winning.

Erigaisi and Aronian will face Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Tabatabaei in the final round.

In the Challengers section, it’s a winner-takes-all final round between V. Pranav (5) and Leon Luke Mendonca (4.5). In case of a draw, Pranav will be the champion. 

The results (sixth round, Indians unless mentioned):
Masters: Amin Tabatabaei (Irn, 3.5) drew with Parham Maghsoodloo (Irn, 2.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (3.5) bt Arjun Erigaisi (4); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2.5) drew with Alexey Sarana (Ser, 2); Vidit Gujrathi (2) drew with Levon Aronian (US, 4).
Challengers: Leon Luke Mendonca (4.5) bt Karthikeyan Murali (2.5); R. Vaishali (1) lost to Abhimanyu Puranik (3); Raunak Sadhwani (3.5) drew with D. Harika (1.5); M. Pranesh (3) drew with V. Pranav (5).

Related stories

Related Topics

Aravindh Chithambaram /

Chennai Grand Masters 2024 /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 55/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 68/5 (13), needs 41 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bruno Fernandes felicitated for 250th match for Man United, scores against Leicester City in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Senior National men’s hockey c’ship: Maharashtra confirms place in quarters
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 9: Manipur beats Bengal 3-1 in Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Varun picks two wickets as SA 55/3 in 125-run chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sri Lanka 68/5 (13), needs 41 runs to win; Ferguson takes hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bruno Fernandes felicitated for 250th match for Man United, scores against Leicester City in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chennai Grandmasters 2024, Day 6: Aravindh Chithambaram beats Arjun Erigaisi to open up title race
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. SL vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson becomes fifth New Zealand bowler to pick T20I hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment