Indian sports wrap, November 10: Jharkhand, Maharashtra win on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship

HOCKEY

Jharkhand, Maharashtra among winners on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship

Hockey Association of Odisha, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra registered dominant wins in their respective pool matches on the seventh day of the 14th India Senior Men National Championship in Chennai on Sunday.

Odisha blanked Arunachal 9-0 in Pool E with Amandeep Lakra (5’, 25’), Ajay Kumar Ekka (15’, 50’) and Kerobin Lakra (47’, 53’) scoring twice each.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (11’), Pratap Lakra (23’), and Sudeep Chirmako (35’) also sounded the board.

Puducherry trounced Rajasthan 13-2 in another match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

For Puducherry, T Arun Kumar (3’, 21’, 25’, 26’), Mahendran P (2’, 7’, 29’, 32’) and R Ranjith (8’, 37’, 42’, 50’) netted four goals each along with a contribution from captain Veerathamizhan V (55’).

Captain Virendra Singh (15’) and Keshav Pandey (47’) were the scorers for Rajasthan.

In Pool G, Jharkhand defeated Gujarat 18-2, while Maharashtra beat Goans Hockey 5-0.

- PTI