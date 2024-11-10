 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, November 10: Jharkhand, Maharashtra win on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 10.

Published : Nov 10, 2024 18:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pratap Shinde of Maharashtra scored a goal against Goans Hockey during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.
Pratap Shinde of Maharashtra scored a goal against Goans Hockey during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Pratap Shinde of Maharashtra scored a goal against Goans Hockey during the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu

HOCKEY

Jharkhand, Maharashtra among winners on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship

Hockey Association of Odisha, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Maharashtra registered dominant wins in their respective pool matches on the seventh day of the 14th India Senior Men National Championship in Chennai on Sunday.

Odisha blanked Arunachal 9-0 in Pool E with Amandeep Lakra (5’, 25’), Ajay Kumar Ekka (15’, 50’) and Kerobin Lakra (47’, 53’) scoring twice each.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (11’), Pratap Lakra (23’), and Sudeep Chirmako (35’) also sounded the board.

Puducherry trounced Rajasthan 13-2 in another match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

For Puducherry, T Arun Kumar (3’, 21’, 25’, 26’), Mahendran P (2’, 7’, 29’, 32’) and R Ranjith (8’, 37’, 42’, 50’) netted four goals each along with a contribution from captain Veerathamizhan V (55’).

Captain Virendra Singh (15’) and Keshav Pandey (47’) were the scorers for Rajasthan.

In Pool G, Jharkhand defeated Gujarat 18-2, while Maharashtra beat Goans Hockey 5-0.

- PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Ipswich LIVE SCORE: TOT v IPS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant updates, ISL 2024-25: OFC v MBSG, Score, Preview, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Jharkhand, Maharashtra win on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Starting lineups out, MUN v LEI, Score
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Surya & Co. aim to continue dominance; Predicted 11; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Jharkhand, Maharashtra win on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 9: Manipur beats Bengal 3-1 in Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cycling legend Mark Cavendish announces retirement
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tottenham vs Ipswich LIVE SCORE: TOT v IPS, Premier League updates, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant updates, ISL 2024-25: OFC v MBSG, Score, Preview, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 10: Jharkhand, Maharashtra win on day 7 in Hockey Senior Men National C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Starting lineups out, MUN v LEI, Score
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa Live, 2nd T20I Score: Surya & Co. aim to continue dominance; Predicted 11; Toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment