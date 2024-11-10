Key Updates
- November 10, 2024 19:13UP vs Mumba | Starting Lineups
UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Gagan, Vivek, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu, Shivam
U Mumba - Sunil, Rinku, Sombir, Ajit, Parvesh, Manjeet, Zafardanesh
- November 10, 2024 19:13First Match
The home side UP Yoddhas will kick-start the Noida leg of PKL 11 against U Mumba.
- November 10, 2024 19:07Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz demolishes Bengaluru Bulls 40-29; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33
Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 9, 2024. Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan first; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz next.
- November 10, 2024 18:48Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 10, 2024 17:46Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 10, 2024 17:46Greetings!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 10, 2024.
UP Yoddhas will take on in-form U Mumba in the day’s first match while bottom side Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match.
