Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Bharat’s UP Yoddhas vs Sunil’s U Mumba at 8 PM; Gujarat Giants takes on Haryana Steelers later

PKL season 11: Follow the live coverage and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 10, 2024 19:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 10, 2024.

The scores will read: UP - Mumba (1st match) | Gujarat - Haryana (2nd match)

  • November 10, 2024 19:13
    UP vs Mumba | Starting Lineups

    UP Yoddhas - Bharat, Gagan, Vivek, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu, Shivam


    U Mumba - Sunil, Rinku, Sombir, Ajit, Parvesh, Manjeet, Zafardanesh

  • November 10, 2024 19:13
    First Match

    The home side UP Yoddhas will kick-start the Noida leg of PKL 11 against U Mumba. 


    PKL 10.jpg

  • November 10, 2024 19:07
    Latest PKL 2024 Points Table

    PKL 2024 Points Table: Puneri on top; Gujarat Giants at bottom after Hyderabad leg in season 11

    PKL 2024 - Here’s the points table after Hyderabad leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 11.

  • November 10, 2024 19:07
    Refresh your memory, check out what happened yesterday!

    Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bengal Warriorz demolishes Bengaluru Bulls 40-29; Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans betas Puneri Paltan 34-33

    Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 22 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 9, 2024. Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan first; Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriorz next.

  • November 10, 2024 18:48
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 10, 2024 18:20
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 10, 2024 17:49
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 10, 2024 17:46
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 10, 2024 17:46
    Greetings!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 23, which will take place at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on November 10, 2024.

    UP Yoddhas will take on in-form U Mumba in the day’s first match while bottom side Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers in the second match.

